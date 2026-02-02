Mets' Jonah Tong gives reaction to Brandon Sproat trade

More than a week before pitchers and catchers have to officially report to Port St. Lucie, a handful of New York Mets starting pitchers have already gotten a head start.

One of those starters is promising right-hander Jonah Tong, who will look to take a leap in 2026 after showing some impressive flashes during his five starts at the major league level last season. Clay Holmes, Nolan McLean and the newly acquired Freddy Peralta were the other starters getting a jump start on their preparation along with Tong.

Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong are in Port St. Lucie today to get to work 😍 pic.twitter.com/my4BOpELVz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 2, 2026

While eyes will undoubtedly be on Tong to see how he performs at the Mets' big league camp for the first time, the hard-throwing righty was asked about his reaction to New York trading fellow starting pitcher and his close friend, Brandon Sproat, to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"He's a great friend of mine. I just wish him nothing but the best along the way," Tong told SNY on Monday. "I know he's always gonna have a fan in me. So I'm really excited to see how he progresses for the rest of his career, but I love that guy."

Tong also added that he met with Peralta, whom the Mets got in exchange for Sproat and Jett Williams, and expressed his excitement to learn from the All-Star.

"He's always going to have a fan in me...I love that guy"



Jonah Tong on the Mets trading away Brandon Sproat: pic.twitter.com/7xeYW7MR4w — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 2, 2026

Read More: What Tobias Myers Brings to Mets

When the 22-year-old was asked about what his goals were this spring and whether he thinks he has a chance to make the Opening Day roster, Tong gave an honest assessment on how he will prepare throughout the spring.

"I'm just going to be where my feet are and let everything else take care of itself...I'm looking forward to having fun along the way," Tong said.

Is Jonah Tong's goal to make the Mets out of camp?



"I'm just going to be where my feet are and let everything else take care of itself...I'm looking forward to having fun along the way" pic.twitter.com/TtvAl3FJuu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 2, 2026

Tong ascended through the Mets' farm system last season despite not appearing in the big league camp last spring. In 22 starts pitching for both the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the right-hander posted a 1.43 ERA, with 179 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP across 113.2 innings pitched. Tong also struck out a whopping 14.2 batters per nine innings.

Even though he logged a 7.71 ERA over five big league starts towards the end of 2025, Tong has still shown flashes of dominance as a starter and will be given the chance this spring to do just that with the hopes of breaking camp and being on the Opening Day roster.

However, there is a strong chance that Tong could start this season in Triple-A. With the addition of Peralta, the Mets could roll with a six-man rotation that consists of McLean, Holmes, Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Sean Manaea behind their brand new ace at the top.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles