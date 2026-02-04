Mets’ Freddy Peralta Makes a Decision on World Baseball Classic

With the World Baseball Classic set to begin on March 5th, notable names from around MLB are weighing up the opportunity to represent their country.

However, for Freddy Peralta, the presumptive ace for the new-look New York Mets, preparing for Opening Day with his new squad takes priority.

Speaking with the media at the team's Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Peralta confirmed that he wouldn't be participating in the WBC with his native Dominican Republic.

Freddy Peralta confirms that he won't be pitching for the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic:



"It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it's the best for me and my career." pic.twitter.com/iboqQFq4XX — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 4, 2026

The veteran right-hander explained that he came to the decision after discussing it with his family, and he believes that it is "the best thing for [him]". While he admits that it was a very difficult decision to turn down the opportunity to represent and support his country in the WBC, he feels that it is extremely important to "be around the guys: the new players, new people, and my teammates" at Spring Training.

Peralta didn't compete in the last WBC tournament either, which took place in March 2023, due to injury concerns. He had missed over two months of the 2022 MLB season due to right shoulder issues, most notably a lat strain.

A new headliner for the Mets' pitching staff

It's been exactly two weeks since the Mets acquired Peralta (along with righty reliever Tobias Myers) in a huge trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. In exchange, the Mets sent two Top 100 prospects to Milwaukee in the form of shortstop Jett Williams and starting pitcher Brandon Sproat.

Until this point, Peralta had spent his entire career with the Brewers since he made his MLB debut in 2018 as a 22-year-old. He broke out in 2021, when he was recognized as a National League All-Star and finished the season with a 2.81 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 144.1 innings, striking out 195 batters along the way.

He has also bounced back in a big way following his aforementioned injury-riddled 2022 season. In fact, since 2023, only two pitchers in all of baseball - Dylan Cease and former Met Zach Wheeler - have struck out more total batters than Peralta (614). Peralta also ranks 15th in the league in innings pitched during that span (516).

Freddy Peralta throws a bullpen session today in Port St. Lucie 🌴 pic.twitter.com/xhNzHaM6U3 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 4, 2026

Peralta, still just 30 years old, is entering the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming 2026 season. He is set to headline the Mets' starting pitching staff, which also includes Kodai Senga, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, and Jonah Tong.

It would be no surprise if Peralta toes the slab as the starter when the Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day (1:15pm EDT on March 26th).

