Mets Have a Forgotten X-Factor in Their Starting Rotation

The New York Mets have a lot to be excited about this season in terms of their starting pitching.

The acquisition of Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers was a massive move by David Stearns, and Nolan McLean has also drawn a lot of excitement after eight fantastic starts towards the end of last season. However, there is another promising young starting pitcher for the Mets that perhaps has been forgotten.

That pitcher is none other than Christian Scott.

Scott missed all of 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which cut his promising 2024 season short. He posted a 0-3 record in nine starts with a 4.56 ERA, but the right-hander showed some promising flashes during those nine starts, which led many to believe that he has a bright future in New York's rotation for years to come.

Although it seems likely that Scott will start the upcoming season in the minor leagues, this former Mets front office executive does not want anyone to sleep on the 26-year-old if he is called up.

During Wednesday night's episode of Baseball Night in New York on SNY, former Mets front-office executive Elizabeth Benn said Scott has a chance to be this season's version of Nolan McLean.

"He's coming back from injury and I believe he's still expected to have a mostly normal spring training," Benn said. "When he first came up, he was really good out of the gate and I was still with the team at the time and when I talked to him when he first came up, it was kind of amazing to see his maturity at that point. His work ethic, how he prepared and also a confidence that I think you don't necessarily have with players coming up to the major leagues for the first time."

"It wasn't an arrogant confidence; it was just a true, genuine confidence in himself," Benn continued. "I think he can be set up with a really good spring training to probably start in Triple-A, get some games under his belt and then maybe contribute to the major league team in a strong way this year."

The Mets would love to see Scott take that next step in his game this season if he gets the opportunity to pitch at the major league level. After not having a proven ace in the rotation last year, inconsistency and numerous injuries to the staff resulted in the Amazins' posting a disappointing 4.08 ERA (18th in Major League Baseball).

Even though there's no telling when or if Christian Scott will get an opportunity this season, the young righty is certainly someone who has shown promise during his brief major league career.

