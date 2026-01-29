What a Freddy Peralta Extension Might Look Like With Mets

The New York Mets got their ace starting pitcher in Freddy Peralta who they acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers along with Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

Now the question that remains is whether the Mets will be able to sign Peralta to a contract extension before he reaches free agency next offseason.

As first reported by Mets On SI, Peralta is open to signing an extension with the Mets. But when asked about it in his introductory press conference, Peralta said he wants to get acclimated with the organization first and "then we can see."

"I just got here. I think that I've got to... share time with my teammates, think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches, the organization in general, and then we can see," Peralta said on Tuesday.

Generally, extension talks don't begin between an organization and player until March when spring training is in full swing. By then, Peralta should be able to get the lay of the land as a member of the Mets.

Projected Extension

So, what might a Peralta extension look like with the Mets?

Former Mets GM and current SNY analyst Jim Duquette projected Peralta to receive a four-year deal worth $28-30 million annually.

"I don't see the Mets going to five years," Duquette said. "If he was willing to do four years around $28-30 million, $120 million total, that might be in the possibility."

Peralta is set to turn 30-years-old in June of this season. Four years seems a bit light for a starter in his prime, which makes it difficult to envision this type of deal getting done.

If the Mets want to lock up Peralta before he reaches free agency, president of baseball operations David Stearns will have to go against his philosophy of not signing starting pitchers to long-term deals.

On the Mets' side, they have focused in on developing pitching the past few years and will continue to do so. That being said, both Peralta and Tarik Skubal are projected to hit the free agent market next winter and will require long-term contracts.

The Mets can either extend Peralta or wait until free agency to try and re-sign him. If they don't sign Peralta, they can go after Skubal aggressively next offseason as well.

