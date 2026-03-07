Mets’ Freddy Peralta Reveals What He’s Seeking in a Long-Term Deal

Freddy Peralta seems to be fitting in very nicely as he prepares to enter his first season with the New York Mets.

During an exclusive interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Peralta revealed that he would like to stay with the Mets long term as he is slated to become a free agent after this season.

https://t.co/p9z74azuK4 Freddy Peralta is a perfect fit for Mets and should be a keeper — he tells The Post he’d love to stay on a deal of “seven or eight” years — but here’s why it’s complicated — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 7, 2026

The two-time All-Star also told Heyman that he feels "very comfortable" in New York and has family all throughout the boroughs; Peralta further added that he is seeking a contract of "seven or eight years."

Since the start of the offseason, adding a frontline starting pitcher to pair with rookie phenom Nolan McLean was a top priority for the Mets. For most of last season, the team lacked a true ace for a beleaguered staff that ultimately derailed their year.

While the Mets remained quiet for the first two months of the winter in an attempt to add a top starting pitcher, the Amazins' would make their move on January 21. They acquired Peralta along with Tobias Myers in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

The Mets are certainly high on Peralta given the amount of young talent they shipped off to Milwaukee, especially as he's currently a one-year rental for them. In 31 starts during the 2025 season with the Brewers, the 29-year-old posted a 17-6 record with a career-best 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08 in 176.2 innings pitched.

He also became just the third pitcher in Brewers history to rack up 200-plus strikeouts in three straight seasons (2023-2025), joining only Yovani Gallardo, who did for four straight seasons (2009-2012), and Corbin Burnes (2021-2023).

Expectations for Freddy Peralta Moving Forward

Peralta made a strong first impression during his spring debut with the Mets when he fired three scoreless innings and struck out three against the St. Louis Cardinals on February 27. The right-hander was also tabbed as New York's Opening Day starter when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26, in what is expected to be a pitcher's duel with the Bucs throwing out reigning Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes.

Freddy Peralta tossed three perfect innings in his @Mets Spring Training debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GU99AmCnKh — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2026

After lacking a true ace during much of the last season, Freddy Peralta seems to be the right answer the Mets need at the top of their rotation entering this year. Now, the hard-throwing righty is hoping that his stint with his new team won't end after just one season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.