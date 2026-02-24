Mets Legend Clarifies Comments on Pete Alonso Departure

Darryl Strawberry caused quite the stir on Monday with his take about a fellow New York Mets legend.

In his comments to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets Hall of Famer took the opportunity to speak about the departure of Pete Alonso, and how he was "shocked" to see him switch teams after claiming Strawberry's franchise home run record just last season.

“I was really shocked that Pete would leave New York for Baltimore,” Strawberry said during an appearance at spring training on Monday. “Pete could have broken all the records and could have been on top of every offensive category for this organization, and then sometimes when you don’t see that and realize how important that is, one day he is going to wake up just like I did and regret you didn’t stick where you are at.”

While Alonso reportedly never received an offer from the Mets, Strawberry, who played eight seasons in New York before leaving for the Dodgers, was hesitant to place all the blame on the club, saying that it was a "combination,” and that “they both could have fought harder in that situation.”

Strawberry has been open in recent years about how much he regrets leaving New York for Los Angeles, calling it "the greatest mistake [he] ever made" during his Mets jersey retirement ceremony in 2024. Since he has lived it personally, Strawberry's opinion holds merit here. But based on the reaction from fans and media alike, who viewed his comments as a bitter and miscalculated attack on Alonso, Strawberry provided a follow-up during spring training media availability which clarified his stance.

Darryl Strawberry Clarifies His Pete Alonso Comments

Feb 18, 2026; Sarasota, FL, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I was talking about the mistakes that I made of leaving," Strawberry said on Tuesday. "This is not about me and Pete, I love Pete. Pete was great, I had a great relationship with him and talks with him. I always had hope that he would stick around and be the guy to break all the [records]."

"As far a homegrown player... you only had a certain amount come through the organization, and he was one of us. He is one of us."

Darryl Strawberry on his comments yesterday on Pete Alonso



"I was talking about the mistakes that I made of leaving. I was shocked to see the fact it was going to be over for him, especially after breaking my home run record. There was more records he could've put his name on" pic.twitter.com/mfvburV2zM — SNY (@SNYtv) February 24, 2026

Strawberry's remarks offer a different perspective, one that comes from his own experience. In seven seasons with the Mets, Alonso made five All-Star appearances and notched 264 home runs to surpass Strawberry's 252. After leaving New York in 1991, Strawberry was never the same player after his first All-Star season with the Dodgers. But as he explains, the regret of leaving comes from more than just performance.

"I ended up with a lot of regrets for leaving," Strawberry reflected. "One day you wake up and you feel that inside of yourself after you've played in one place and you [were] loved by the fans, and all of a sudden, you're no longer there. It's heartbreaking, I was shocked to see the fact that it was going to be over for him, especially after breaking my home run record that stood for so long, and there were more records that he could have put his name on."

Above all else, it's clear that Strawberry wants his comments to be taken as complimentary of Alonso rather than bashing his decision. The revised comments point to a shared fraternity of homegrown Mets players of which Strawberry places himself and Alonso alongside David Wright, Dwight 'Doc' Gooden, and Jacob deGrom.

"I don't want people to make a big thing of this, I'm not down here for that," he said. "It's done and it's over, he's over there. It's not a negative thing... I was trying to make sure this is a positive thing about his career and coming through the organization and what he accomplished."

Hopefully this will help put the controversy to bed, as Strawberry and Alonso will go down as two of the most celebrated players in Mets history, despite their departures. Whether it was ultimately up to Alonso or not to leave New York for the Baltimore Orioles, most Mets fans will support his career from afar in his new home.

