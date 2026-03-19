Mets Opening Day Predicted Starting Lineup

Opening Day is just one week away for the New York Mets.

The Mets open up the regular season at home at Citi Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, March 26. In this matchup, new ace Freddy Peralta will take on superstar Paul Skenes of Pittsburgh.

Beyond the starting pitcher, let's try to project the Mets' starting lineup for Game No. 1 of 162 in 2026.

1. Francisco Lindor, Shortstop

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) addresses the media at Clover Park on his first day back at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Leading off and playing shortstop for the Mets will be Francisco Lindor. The 32-year-old underwent surgery for a broken hamate bone in his right hand in early-February. Luckily, the veteran made it back to playing in Grapefruit League games as of this past weekend. He should be a full-go for Opening Day, which was the initial expectation.

2. Juan Soto, Left Field

Feb 21, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) returns to the dugout after his at bat against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Batting second in the order and playing left field is $765 million man Juan Soto. The 27-year-old is entering his second season with the Mets after slugging a career-high 43 home runs in 2025. Now that Soto is visibly more comfortable in Queens, he should be primed for another big year. Soto is moving from right field to left field in 2026, which should improve his defense in the outfield as well.

3. Bo Bichette, Third Base

Mar 5, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (19) defends his position against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Batting third and playing third base will be newcomer Bo Bichette who was signed to a three-year, $126 million deal in the offseason. However, Bichette, a natural shortstop, has never played third base in the majors. For that, Bichette reached out to Mets legend David Wright for advice during camp. Bichette has looked solid at the position in Grapefruit League play and his bat should fit nicely in the middle of the Mets' lineup.

4. Jorge Polanco, First Base

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jorge Polanco (11) fields a ground ball during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Speaking of being new to a position, Jorge Polanco will likely bat fourth and be the starting first baseman on Opening Day. Polanco, like Bichette, is a natural middle infielder. Although he has experience at third base, Polanco has never played first base in the big-leagues. That's about to change this season as the Mets hope he can take the position and run with it following the loss of Pete Alonso.

5. Luis Robert Jr., Center Field

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) bunts the ball during the New York Mets spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Another new face, Luis Robert Jr., will bat fifth and play center field. The Mets acquired Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox in a trade back in January. Robert Jr. has dealt with injuries and underperformance the last couple of seasons, but comes along with major upside. Still just 28-years-old, Robert Jr. brings elite speed and defense. The Mets are hoping his bat can be close to the 2023 version where he smacked 38 homers and posted a .857 OPS. The key is keeping him healthy. The Mets slow played Robert Jr. in camp by keeping him out of Grapefruit games early on in an attempt to do so.

6. Brett Baty, DH

Mar 5, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) returns to the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brett Baty has earned a starting spot in the Mets' lineup and that's why I'm predicting him to be the DH on Opening Day. Despite getting displaced by Bo Bichette at third, Baty could see more time at first base this season if Polanco falters defensively. Baty has looked solid as a first baseman in camp and has torn the cover off the ball at the plate. In nine Grapefruit League games, Baty is slashing .360/.407/.560 with a .967 OPS, one homer and five RBI. He's coming off a season in which he hit 18 homers and posted a .748 OPS with a 3.1 BWAR.

7. Marcus Semien, Second Base

Mar 3, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien (10) catches a ground ball to retire Nicaragua right fielder Ismael Munguia (not pictured) during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Batting seventh and playing second base will be Marcus Semien who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for beloved fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo. Semien brings veteran leadership and Gold Glove defense to the Mets. The 2023 World Series Champion is hoping to bounce-back offensively in 2026 after back-to-back disappointing campaigns at the plate.

8. Francisco Alvarez, Catcher

Feb 17, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) looks on during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Batting eighth and playing catcher is Francisco Alvarez, who is entering his fourth season in the majors. Although Alvarez was demoted to Triple-A in June of last season, he was able to be productive offensively upon being recalled to the big-leagues later in the year. Beyond some inconsistencies, Alvarez has dealt with injury issues, particularly in the hand area, the past few seasons.

9. Carson Benge, Right Field

The New York Mets' Carson Benge rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Israel in a spring training game, March 4, 2026, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. Mets won 5-2. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top prospect outfielder Carson Benge has had a big spring both on offense and defense. In 11 Grapefruit League games, Benge is slashing .406/.472/.500 with a .972 OPS. He also hit a homer in an exhibition game against Team Israel earlier in the month. The bottom line is that the rookie has earned his way onto the Mets' roster and should be the starting right fielder on Opening Day.

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