Mets Option Promising Infielder to Minor Leagues

The New York Mets made another round of cuts on Thursday.

The Mets optioned infielder Ronny Mauricio and right-handed pitcher Joey Gerber to Triple-A Syracuse. They also reassigned lefty Brandon Waddell and righty Mike Baumann to minor league camp.

Mets have optioned Ronny Mauricio and Joey Gerber to Triple-A



Mike Baumann and Brandon Waddell have been reassigned to Minor League camp — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) March 19, 2026

Mauricio had a chance to make the big-league roster as a shortstop. That's because Francisco Lindor is coming back from hamate bone surgery. But the decision to option Mauricio likely signals that Lindor will be ready for Opening Day.

And while Mauricio could've made the club as a backup shortstop, the Mets want him to play everyday. For that, the team opted to send him back to the minor leagues.

"We need Ronny Mauricio to play. For him right now, with everyone (knock on wood) healthy, he needs to go down to Triple-A and get everyday reps," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.

Carlos Mendoza on the decision to option Ronny Mauricio to Triple-A



"We need Ronny Mauricio to play. For him right now, with everyone (knock on wood) healthy, he needs to go down to Triple-A and get everyday reps" pic.twitter.com/tL53GkExtA — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 19, 2026

Mendoza went on to praise how well Mauricio played at shortstop defensively during spring training.

The 24-year-old endured a strong spring at the plate. In 13 Grapefruit League games, Mauricio slashed .313/.389/.531 with a .920 OPS, one home run and five RBI.

Mauricio should play a factor on the Mets' major league roster at some point in 2026. His versatility will help him get back to the big-leagues as he can play third base, short and second base.

But with Lindor seemingly back, plus the arrivals of Bo Bichette at third and Marcus Semien at second, there's no room for Mauricio. Bichette, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco will likely get the DH at-bats.

For now, the Mets are focused on Mauricio's continued development in the minor leagues. It's essential that he plays everyday in the minors to continue said development.

How He Looked Last Season

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) hits a solo home during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After missing all of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Mauricio returned to action in May of last year.

From there, Mauricio slashed .323/.384/.508 with a .892 OPS, three homers and 11 RBI in 19 games across three levels of the minors.

The Mets decided to call-up Mauricio to the major leagues in June. Mauricio initially saw some success, hitting .273 with three homers in the month of July. However, he would go into a slump the rest of the season and lost playing time as well.

The Mets kept Mauricio in the majors for the rest of the year. He had his struggles with strikeouts, whiff and chase rate. For the season, Mauricio slashed .226/.293/.369 with a .662 OPS, six homers and 10 RBI in 61 big-league games.

The Mets are hoping he can work on his plate discipline in Triple-A.

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