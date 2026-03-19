Mets Option Promising Infielder to Minor Leagues
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The New York Mets made another round of cuts on Thursday.
The Mets optioned infielder Ronny Mauricio and right-handed pitcher Joey Gerber to Triple-A Syracuse. They also reassigned lefty Brandon Waddell and righty Mike Baumann to minor league camp.
Mauricio had a chance to make the big-league roster as a shortstop. That's because Francisco Lindor is coming back from hamate bone surgery. But the decision to option Mauricio likely signals that Lindor will be ready for Opening Day.
And while Mauricio could've made the club as a backup shortstop, the Mets want him to play everyday. For that, the team opted to send him back to the minor leagues.
"We need Ronny Mauricio to play. For him right now, with everyone (knock on wood) healthy, he needs to go down to Triple-A and get everyday reps," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
Mendoza went on to praise how well Mauricio played at shortstop defensively during spring training.
The 24-year-old endured a strong spring at the plate. In 13 Grapefruit League games, Mauricio slashed .313/.389/.531 with a .920 OPS, one home run and five RBI.
Mauricio should play a factor on the Mets' major league roster at some point in 2026. His versatility will help him get back to the big-leagues as he can play third base, short and second base.
But with Lindor seemingly back, plus the arrivals of Bo Bichette at third and Marcus Semien at second, there's no room for Mauricio. Bichette, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco will likely get the DH at-bats.
For now, the Mets are focused on Mauricio's continued development in the minor leagues. It's essential that he plays everyday in the minors to continue said development.
How He Looked Last Season
After missing all of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Mauricio returned to action in May of last year.
From there, Mauricio slashed .323/.384/.508 with a .892 OPS, three homers and 11 RBI in 19 games across three levels of the minors.
The Mets decided to call-up Mauricio to the major leagues in June. Mauricio initially saw some success, hitting .273 with three homers in the month of July. However, he would go into a slump the rest of the season and lost playing time as well.
The Mets kept Mauricio in the majors for the rest of the year. He had his struggles with strikeouts, whiff and chase rate. For the season, Mauricio slashed .226/.293/.369 with a .662 OPS, six homers and 10 RBI in 61 big-league games.
The Mets are hoping he can work on his plate discipline in Triple-A.
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Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.Follow ragazzoreport