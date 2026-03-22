Mets’ Roster Hopeful Suffers Devastating Knee Injury

Mike Tauchman’s push for a spot on the New York Mets’ Opening Day roster has come to an abrupt end.

On Sunday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Tauchman has a meniscus tear in his left knee and will require surgery. There is currently no timetable for his return.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to be down for a while,” Mendoza said. “He started feeling discomfort yesterday, and he got to a point where he couldn’t do it [anymore]. …Trainers kind of knew right away when he came out, because we sent him for an MRI.”

Carlos Mendoza shares that Mike Tauchman tore his meniscus and will require surgery:



"He started feeling discomfort yesterday, and he got to a point where he couldn't do it no more" pic.twitter.com/AhAZqsGQCi — SNY (@SNYtv) March 22, 2026

Tauchman, 35, is coming off a solid 2025 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, in which he hit .263/.356/.400 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 93 games. The eight-year veteran outfielder has a recent history of lower-body injuries, including a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery last September.

On Feb. 19, the Mets signed Tauchman to a minor league deal that included an invitation to major league spring training. He had been competing with Vidal Bruján and Carson Benge, the organization’s No. 2 prospect, for the final two spots on New York’s roster.

Entering Saturday’s Grapefruit League action, Tauchman had a .250/.382/.464 slash line with one home run, three doubles and six RBIs in 12 spring games. He appeared hobbled running out of the box on a third-inning groundout, then, a couple of innings later, pulled himself from the game after coming up limping on his jog to his position.

Mike Tauchman attempted to run out to right field to assume his position but came up limping



He has exited the game pic.twitter.com/gAZrdqFjvQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 21, 2026

With Tauchman sidelined, Benge seemingly has a clear path to a roster spot, though Mendoza said a decision has yet to be made. The 23-year-old entered Sunday’s spring finale batting .368/.442/.447 in Grapefruit League play and could start Opening Day in right field.

Bruján, 28, is now positioned to secure the final bench spot unless additional help emerges on the waiver wire this week. M.J. Melendez gives the Mets additional depth in right field, but Mendoza said he will start the year at Triple-A Syracuse.

“We feel good with the options that we’ve got here,” Mendoza said. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of guys who are playing well, but we know injuries happen. It sucks for him and obviously the team, but we feel pretty good with the guys that we’ve got here.”

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