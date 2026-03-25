Mets Showing Interest in Reunion with Former Trusted Reliever

It is finally here. Opening Day is just one day away.

The New York Mets open their season at home tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After a long, tumultuous offseason, they begin their quest to redeem last year’s disastrous season.

However, one area surrounding this team still concerns fans and analysts alike: the bullpen. Now, an old familiar face, Drew Smith, has become available again. And the Mets are reportedly interested in a reunion, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Drew Smith, whom the Nationals released last week, has drawn interest from 15+ teams, per source -- including the Mets, who have an open bullpen spot.



A Met from 2018-24, Smith hasn't pitched since Tommy John 16 months ago. But he went 5.1 IP, 0 R, 7 K this spring with the Nats. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 25, 2026

Should the Mets bring back Drew Smith?

Smith, now 32, was a staple of the Mets’ bullpen from 2018 to 2024. He posted a solid 3.48 ERA with 202 strikeouts over 196.1 innings in his tenure with New York. He also remains part of Mets history after contributing to the team’s combined no-hitter in 2022.

The problem for Drew Smith has always been the injury bug. The most recent ailment came during his last appearance with the Mets in 2024, when he suffered a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery.

After missing all of 2025 due to the surgery, New York declined Smith’s club option at the start of the offseason. This move marked the end of his time as a Met. Or so we thought.

Smith signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals with a chance to make the roster. In spring training, he looked like his vintage self. He allowed no runs over 5.1 innings and struck out seven.

Despite his production, the Nationals recently released the right-hander reliever. Anthony DiComo reports that the Mets are among more than 15 teams interested in his services.

New York finalized its bullpen on Wednesday, giving Richard Lovelady the final spot. The group also includes Huascar Brazoban, Tobias Myers, Luis Garcia, Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams. Sean Manaea will also begin the season in the bullpen.

The Mets broke an MLB record last season by using 46 different pitchers. David Stearns and his staff know better than most that you can never have enough depth. Bringing back Smith on a cheap deal makes plenty of sense for this team.

New York also placed A.J. Minter on the 15-day injured list to begin the season. His stint is not expected to last long, but after missing all of last season, the Mets may give him extra time. This makes a depth move for Drew Smith all the more reasonable.

The Mets let their pitching become their downfall last season. With a new year ahead, they cannot allow that cycle to repeat.

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