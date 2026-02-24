Scott Boras Gets Asked if Pete Alonso Could Have Stayed With the Mets

One of the biggest names in every MLB offseason is Scott Boras.

This is because Boras is a super-agent who represents approximately 175 professional baseball players, and his stable seems to grow every offseason. Many of the sport's best players have Boras as their agent, and the New York Mets have worked with him for multiple players, including Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, over the past few winters.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Scott Boras Gets Asked About a Potential Pete Alonso Mets Return

Boras was a guest on a February 24 episode of The New York Post Sports' "The Show". At one point in the interview, Jon Heyman asked Boras, "Are you surprised at all how [Alonso's free agency] went down? I know back in the first GM Meetings, David Stearns had mentioned to you that he was in on Alonso. And maybe he was planning to get in at some point, but he didn't ever make an offer, is my understanding.

"Are you surprised at all that this is what happened, and was there an alternative? Was there a way for [Alonso] to stay with the Mets or not?" Heyman continued.

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"Well, first of all, after 40 years of free agency, the word 'free agency' tells you there are no surprises. There are just a grand amount of unknowns. And expect the unknowns to surface,' Boras replied. "When you have a talent like Pete, the one thing that I felt was that the combination of him and Juan Soto — and I told Steve Cohen this prior to them — is that knowing Juan, knowing Pete, and our algorithmic computations were that these two were going to be magical.

"They were going to have run production coefficients that were going to be, if not league-leading, very close. And it turned out that way. The combination of Soto walking and because we know that Pete had an .880 OPS with runners on first base, with a runner on base. So consequently, that worked out well," Boras continued.

"In the process, I think a number of teams took notice of that," he added before noting that the Orioles' front office was ultimately the most interested in Alonso, given that combination of him and Gunnar Henderson in the middle of their lineup.

Scott Boras details Pete Alonso's free agency on an ALL NEW The Show with @JoelSherman1 & @JonHeyman



Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/N2bKokHgIZ pic.twitter.com/DpjHMBm3nY — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 24, 2026

While Boras said a whole lot there, he didn't really answer whether there was any way Alonso could have remained with the Mets.

But the bottom line is that New York's front office didn't give Alonso a formal contract offer, which made it impossible for him to consider returning.

