Should the New York Mets trade for Jarren Duran?
As things went south during the New York Mets' late-season slide, it was glaring that their top-heavy lineup was not built to withstand a long postseason run.
But when New York ultimately missed out on October baseball altogether, the need to add talent this offseason became all the more pressing. Now faced with the reality that the club's all-time home run leader Pete Alonso could walk in free agency, the Mets may be left scrambling to replace his offensive production while plugging the other holes that contributed to last season's historic collapse.
One place to start could be center field, which was the weakest part of the roster in 2025. After Jose Siri broke his leg in April, the Mets relied on Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil for much of the summer. Taylor was strong defensively but lacked the bat necessary to be a productive everyday player, while McNeil was decent but simply filling in at a position of need.
This need caused David Stearns to get aggressive at the trade deadline and acquire Cedric Mullins from the Orioles. But Mullins gave the Mets next to nothing, slashing .182/.284/.281 in 42 games with the club.
Simply put, New York is still looking for an answer in center field. At the same time over in Boston, the Red Sox are dealing with a surplus of young outfielders and are expected to make at least one of them available in a trade this offseason. The most likely of the bunch is 29-year-old speedster Jarren Duran.
Why Jarren Duran could be the perfect fit for the Mets
In an October 27 episode of SNY's Baseball Night in New York, Emmanuel Berbari was emphatic about the potential fit of Duran in New York.
"I don't see any reason why this doesn't work," Berbari said. "And it balances out some of the thunder in the middle of the Mets order. Sign me up."
Duran has been one of Boston's best and most electrifying players since breaking into the everyday lineup in 2023. During his 2024 All-Star campaign, he slashed .285/.342/.492 while slugging 21 homers, stealing 34 bases, and notching a league-best 14 triples.
But Boston's four-man outfield log jam features youngsters Roman Anthony (21), Ceddanne Rafaela (25) and Wilyer Abreu (26), making Duran the most likely trade candidate with his age and potentially declining playstyle.
For the Mets, adding Duran would solve a few key problems. For one, he will become an immediate everyday player in center field, having played 157 and 160 games in the past two seasons. Duran was forced to slide into left field in 2025 due to Rafaela's emergence as the Red Sox's best defender, but he was all around more effective in 2024 when he spent the majority of his time in center.
Additionally, Duran's speed and aggression on the base paths will drastically improve a Mets club that ranked worst in sprint speed and struggled with runners in scoring position in 2025. As a potential leadoff man, Duran's ability to score when he gets on should help add some RBIs to Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto's season totals.
Duran could also simply be the spark plug that New York needs to form a new identity moving forward. His intense, hard-nosed playstyle could be a motivating force for a club that clearly needs to turn things around in 2026. Of course, this same playstyle brings the potential for a steep decline as his athleticism wanes and is a contributing factor in Boston's willingness to deal the former All-Star Game MVP.
But if the Red Sox do end up shopping their outfielder, which seems likely based on how the season ended for both sides, the Mets should absolutely be in the mix. Duran simply makes too much sense for the ballclub that has a desperate need for a player of his caliber at his position.