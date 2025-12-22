What could be keeping the Mets from signing Cody Bellinger

There has been a lot of speculation that Cody Bellinger could be the latest former Yankees player to join the New York Mets.

While it appears that the Yankees are still firmly in play to re-sign Bellinger (who is coming off a 2025 season where he hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs while also playing elite defense), he also makes a ton of sense for the Mets to pursue, especially after they traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers earlier in the offseason.

Read more: Why Mets can't be counted out for Bo Bichette

There's no doubt that Bellinger is going to sign a lucrative deal this offseason. Rather, the question is how much he'll make and for how many years. Forbes' Barry M. Bloom made a report on December 18 saying that Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, conveyed that Bellinger is seeking an eight-year, $400 million deal. This stunned the baseball community, given that some don't even expect Kyle Tucker (who is the consensus No. 1 free agent available) to sign a $400 million deal, and Bellinger will likely not get close to that.

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto's agent Scott Boras during Soto's introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, Bloom has retracted that claim with a December 19 X post that read, "Scott Boras said my report about Bellinger asking for $400m was 'nonsense' and asked me to retract it. In immense respect to him and our decades-long relationship and despite my very credible source, consider it retracted. He didn't give me a replacement figure."

Therefore, Mets fans can rest easy knowing that Bellinger won't command $400 million. But it also begs the question of what Bellinger will make in free agency, along with how many years he'll get.

Insider Provides Update on Cody Bellinger's Free Agency

The Athletic's Mets insider Will Sammon published a December 22 article that provided interesting information about Bellinger's free agency. He wrote that a "perfect" scenario for the Mets would be getting to sign Bellinger on a four-year deal.

However, Sammon added right after that Boras will likely be seeking at least a five-year deal for Bellinger. Therefore, this difference could keep the Mets from signing the star slugger.

Column: Why Mets should forgo discipline, pursue Cody Bellinger https://t.co/VaGNa9I3nD — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 22, 2025

Contract length has been a hot topic among Mets fans this winter, given that disagreements about the number of years that David Stearns was willing to offer Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz seemed to create friction, and perhaps played a part in both playing leaving the Mets for other teams.

If Bellinger does want at least five years in a deal, many will hope that the Mets are willing to give him that, especially given how the rest of free agency has gone to this point.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles