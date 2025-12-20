Why Mets can't be counted out for Bo Bichette

It doesn't seem to make too much sense for the New York Mets to sign another infielder in free agency right now.

While losing Pete Alonso in free agency earlier this month created an opening in New York's infield, that was seemingly filled with David Stearns signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal. Stearns asserted that the plan for Polanco is for him to play DH, first base, and potentially fill in at other positions, depending on the team's biggest need. But given the hole at first base, the belief is that Polanco will spend the majority of his time there.

And even if he didn't, the Mets could put Mark Vientos at first base and stick with Brett Baty as their starter at the hot corner. Not to mention that New York still has Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña, both will command at-bats in 2026.

However, the Mets can use all the firepower they can get in their offense after losing Alonso and trading Brandon Nimmo. And if they can't land either Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, they could look elsewhere to add another impact bat. The two best options behind these outfielders are Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Why the Mets Might Try to Sign Bo Bichettte

While Bichette couldn't come close to replacing Alonso's power, he has led the AL in hits twice in his career and is coming off a 2025 season where he hit .311 with an .840 OPS, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs.

ESPN MLB analyst David Schoenfield made a case for the Mets to pursue Bichette in a December 17 article, writing, "Bichette's age -- he's entering his age-28 season -- makes him the kind of free agent who might be more attractive to Stearns, although the Mets have their double-play combo set with Francisco Lindor and Semien. But what about Bichette moving to third? His range at shortstop is subpar anyway, and that was before the knee injury in September.

"Executives love his high-contact rate that should translate well to October baseball -- and he would make for a terrific No. 3 hitter behind Lindor and Soto. Baty would then become trade bait for pitching or outfield help. Don't sleep on this one," Schoenfield continued.

Bo Bichette is a FREE AGENT☑️

🧢 27 years old — PRIME, not “upside”

🔥 Right-handed bat this lineup is DESPERATE for

📊 .290+ career hitter — not a streak, a résumé

💥 Proven run producer, not a lotto ticket

Enough with patchwork 🩹veterans & hope🙏

If you’re serious about… pic.twitter.com/8QecrGCQp8 — Eddie Presti (@EddiePresti_) December 20, 2025

The prospect of New York potentially putting Bichette at third, potentially moving Baty to first base, and then making Polanco their primary DH would seem to make sense, especially if they could package Vientos in a trade for a starter or reliever.

While this might not be the most likely scenario, it certainly isn't impossible.

