What's Next for Mets' Nolan McLean in the World Baseball Classic?

It was a humbling night for New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean, as well as Team USA.

The early NL Rookie of the Year favorite toed the rubber against Italy on Tuesday night in the World Baseball Classic, but his results were more uneven than expected. McLean pitched three innings and struck out four batters, but he walked two and hit another, while both hits he allowed left the yard. He was charged with three earned runs and saddled with the loss as Team USA suffered a huge 8-6 upset.

The final line for Nolan McLean tonight vs. Italy pic.twitter.com/UHcv5TdqoJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 11, 2026

The second inning was where McLean served up both gopher balls; however, in the top of the first, the 24-year-old demonstrated his tantalizing upside by striking out the side on just 11 pitches. That potential is what has the Mets organization and numerous media outlets so high on him, as well as Team USA teammates like Bryce Harper and pitching coach Andy Pettitte praising him before his start.

"I told him the other day I don't give pitchers much credit as a hitter - I think he was the best arm I saw last year"



Bryce Harper shares with @mmargaux8 on facing Nolan McLean in 2025 pic.twitter.com/Kp2KdnTuoq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 10, 2026

Pettitte, in particular, went as far to say that he would feel confident in starting McLean in the WBC Championship game if Team USA were to successfully advance there.

"We just feel really good about his stuff," Pettitte said to SNY's Michelle Margaux. "I know he's very confident and he's a kid that has a lot of confidence in his abilities, and we think he's going to be a great fit for us in that game."

"We think he's going to be a great fit for us in that game"



Andy Pettitte with @mmargaux8 on why Nolan McLean would get the ball for Team USA in a potential championship game in the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/m5hezvwnDs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 10, 2026

Could Nolan McLean Start in the WBC Championship?

Of course, Pettitte's comments about McLean possibly starting the WBC Championship Game would be all for naught if Team USA fails to make it there. After their shocking loss to Italy, there is a legitimate possibility that they don't even make it to the knockout rounds; Team USA would need Italy to win against Mexico on Wednesday, or Mexico to score at least five runs in the event they win.

If either of these scenarios play out and Team USA moves on, then there is a path for McLean to start in the title game. Logan Webb would be in line to pitch in the quarterfinals, and with Tarik Skubal leaving the team to rejoin the Detroit Tigers in spring camp, a semifinal game would likely be started by Paul Skenes.

An interesting component to why McLean would be more likely to start in the championship game compared to Skenes is because the latter is scheduled to be the Pittsburgh Pirates' Opening Day starter against the Mets on March 26. McLean, on the other hand, is in line to start New York's second game on March 28. Although the WBC Championship Game is scheduled on March 17, any team's pitchers who participate in that game will try to avoid compromising their availability on Opening Day.

In spite of McLean's rocky start on Tuesday, it doesn't take away from the potential he possesses and he could very well maintain the dominance shown in the first inning in the title game. It does, though, serve as a reminder that McLean is still just a rookie that will deal with growing pains, which is why it was so important for the Mets to get an ace for their staff this season (which they did by trading for Freddy Peralta) instead of throwing all of their eggs into McLean's basket.

If Team USA fails to make the championship game or even the knockout rounds, then McLean will rejoin his Mets teammates down in Port St. Lucie.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.