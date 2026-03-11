How Nolan McLean Fared In His World Baseball Classic Debut

New York Mets' pitcher Nolan McLean made his much anticipated international debut as the starting pitcher for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night. McLean drew the start against Italy with a chance to help the USA advance to the knockout rounds, but he delivered a mixed effort, allowing three runs in three innings of work.

Two homers off Team USA's Nolan McLean has Italy up 3-0 after two innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0VHtTMM7GP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 11, 2026

The game started with a splash for McLean, who looked utterly dominant against the top of Italy's lineup. McLean struck out the side on 11 pitches, showcasing a nasty sweeper that got Jon Berti flailing for the second out of the inning.

Things got more difficult for McLean in the second inning, whose trajectory completely changed when catcher Kyle Teel took an 96 mile per hour fastball the opposite way for a solo homer with two outs. The blast gave Italy a 1-0 lead, but it wouldn't be all they would do against McLean in the frame.

Kyle Teel takes Nolan McLean deep to the opposite field and it's 1-0 Italy! pic.twitter.com/0M2N1RONsq — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

The homer clearly rattled McLean, who hit Jac Caglianone to put a man on for shortstop Sam Antonacci, another player from the White Sox organization, who took him deep to right center for a 403-foot blast to put the Italians up 3-0.

Sam Antonacci powers another homer for Team Italy! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/ORx2BAJkA8 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 11, 2026

The second inning struggles carried over to the third for McLean, who walked two batters and got into a first-and-third jam with two outs. McLean was able to escape unscathed by getting third baseman Zach Dezenzo to ground into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

With McLean's pitch count approaching the 65-pitch limit for the knockout round of the World Baseball Classic, manager Mark DeRosa lifted him after the frame for Yankees' lefty Ryan Yarbrough. McLean's final line saw him allow three runs on two hits while walking two and striking out four on 55 pitches.

What's Next For Nolan McLean

The next time McLean would be scheduled to pitch for Team USA would come in a potential championship game on March 17th, but a potential loss to Italy could complicate things. The Americans trail 5-0 at post time, and a loss there would close out the USA's knockout round with a 3-1 record.

Group play in Pool B concludes tomorrow as Italy, which would be 3-0 with a win, takes on 2-1 Mexico. A win by the Italians would ensure Team USA advances as the runner up in Pool B, but if Mexico wins the top three teams in the pool would finish with a 3-1 record, leading to a tiebreaker of runs allowed in games between the three tied teams.

If the Americans lose that tiebreaker, McLean would return to Mets' camp and resume his spring training routine to get ready for Opening Day. The shaky performance from McLean against Italy may lead DeRosa to reconsider his options for a start in a potential title game if the USA makes it that far.

