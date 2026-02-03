What’s on Nolan McLean’s Mets Radar in 2026

Expectations are rightfully high for New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean this upcoming season.

After getting called up to the major leagues late last year, McLean burst onto the scene by logging a 5-1 record with a 2.06 ERA, 57 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.04 across eight starts and 48 innings pitched. The righty hurler will also pitch for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Additionally, McLean has gotten a jump start this spring. While pitchers and catchers are slated to report to Port St. Lucie on February 11, McLean has joined newly acquired Met Freddy Peralta, Jonah Tong, Christian Scott and Clay Holmes in getting some early work in.

After throwing a live two-inning batting practice session, McLean laid out his goals for this upcoming season, which will be his first full season in the big leagues.

“I think I’ve just got to keep developing my stuff. Go out there and compete every single time, control what I can,” McLean said. “Obviously, there are always pitches that can get better, and that’s at the forefront of what I’m trying to do with my changeup and cutter -- be able to implement those a little bit more into my arsenal.”

The 24-year-old was also not shy in expressing his excitement for the Mets' new-look rotation after they acquired the aforementioned Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers, along with Tobias Myers.

“I think [the ceiling is] very high,” McLean said. “Freddy’s been around and kind of introduced himself to everybody. Seems like a great dude and obviously a great pitcher, so should be awesome.”

Ahead of the 2026 season, McLean and Peralta are slated to anchor the top of New York's rotation with Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Holmes and Sean Manaea towards the back end of it. While Scott and Tong have shown impressive flashes in their brief time in the big leagues, it is expected that they will both begin the year in Triple-A; Scott is continuing to rehab from Tommy John surgery and Tong still needs time to develop.

Starting pitching was the main catalyst for the Mets' downfall last year, which led to them missing the postseason. And after McLean dazzled during his eight big league starts last year, it is certainly fair to say that expectations could not be any higher for the Oklahoma State product, who is poised to be in the running for NL Rookie of the Year in what will be his first full campaign as a big leaguer.

