Why the Mets should sign Japanese star Tatsuya Imai
The most glaring need for the New York Mets this offseason is to acquire multiple star-level starting pitchers.
In 2025, New York’s rotation was one of, if not the biggest reasons they collapsed from having the best record in MLB to missing the playoffs entirely. During crucial, must-win games in September, the Mets were forced to rely on three rookies in their rotation because their veteran starters had struggled so badly.
Even Kodai Senga, who many expected to anchor the staff as the team’s ace, was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse due to how poorly he performed. Simply put, the Mets’ current rotation is unstable and lacks the star power a team needs to make it all the way to the World Series.
Now, a potential solution has emerged. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are expected to be in on Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, who will be posted and made available for MLB teams to sign this offseason.
Why Tatsuya Imai makes sense for the Mets
Imai has become a star in Nippon Professional Baseball, earning a reputation as one of the top pitchers the league has to offer. He features a six-pitch mix headlined by a fastball that reaches 99 mph, a wipeout slider, and a devastating splitter. He also mixes in a cutter, curveball, and a developing sinker. At just 27 years old, Imai is coming off arguably his best season yet: a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts over 163.2 innings.
Another reason Imai is so intriguing is his untapped potential. According to Eric Longenhagen and James Fegan of FanGraphs, “Imai’s delivery arguably doesn’t take full advantage of his special athleticism and flexibility, and he might find another gear in MLB.”
Beyond his potential, Imai has also shown the consistency and endurance teams crave in a frontline starter. Imai has reached roughly 160 innings in three straight seasons (158 in 2023), showing he can handle a starter’s workload. In an era where pitchers rarely go deep into games, that endurance is valuable. This was on full display in the postseason when Imai’s fellow countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, pitched multiple complete games to help the Dodgers win the World Series.
Imai’s control also stands out. He walked just 45 batters last season and threw five complete games, three of which were shutouts.
Another reason Imai makes sense for the Mets is the current state of the free-agent market. The top available starters — Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease, and Ranger Suárez — all offer upside but come with significant questions regarding health, consistency, or age. The three pitchers are also expected to command contracts exceeding $100 million.
Imai’s projected contract varies widely, with estimates ranging from $80 million to $180 million. While he carries the inherent risk of having never pitched in the majors, some scouts see him as a solid No. 3 starter, while others believe his upside could make him an ace. If the Mets are going to commit nine figures to a pitcher, it may be worth taking a chance on the one with the highest ceiling.
To return to playoff contention, the Mets must be aggressive once again this offseason. Signing Tatsuya Imai would not only add much-needed talent to their rotation but also bring excitement and upside to a franchise that desperately needs both.