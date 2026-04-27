Should the Mets Hire Alex Cora as Manager?

The New York Mets are in need of a massive shake up.

The Mets got swept by the Colorado Rockies over the weekend and are tied for the worst record in baseball at 9-19.

This comes after the Mets went 38-55 from mid-June on last season to complete an epic collapse and miss out on the postseason. The Mets have gone 47-74 dating back to June 13, 2025.

And while manager Carlos Mendoza shouldn't receive all of the blame, it might be time to move on from him.

That's where Alex Cora comes in. The Boston Red Sox fired Cora and several members of his coaching staff on Saturday after a 10-17 start to the season.

Cora is a more established manager than Mendoza and won a World Series title with the Red Sox back in 2018.

Cora was in the second year of a three-year, $21.75 million contract extension that he signed with the Red Sox back in 2024. The deal was set to expire after the 2027 season. Boston still owes Cora over $13 million and has to pay the remainder of his contract.

For that, the Mets could potentially get Cora at a discount if he chooses to manage again in the near future. Cora also played for the Mets from 2009-2010 so he's very familiar with the New York market.

Cora's career managerial record is 620-541. He led the Red Sox to a World Series championship and three playoff appearances during his time as manager (2018-2019, 2021-2026).

Mendoza has a record of 181-171 in three seasons as the Mets' skipper. But as previously mentioned, it could be time for a different voice in the clubhouse and dugout for New York.

Cora, 50, is considered to be one of the best managers in the league and would have the respect of the players and coaching staff immediately given his track record and reputation.

The Mets could also have some competition for Cora if the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies choose to move on from Rob Thompson.

At this point, while Mendoza's seat is seemingly hot, the Mets have yet to indicate that he will be fired or that his job is on notice. Mendoza is managing in the final year of his three-year contract. The Mets did also send out their media schedule for Tuesday and Mendoza is scheduled to speak with reporters.

But if the Mets continue to free fall, it will be hard to justify keeping Mendoza around. Cora could be the perfect replacement if they opt to make a change at manager.

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