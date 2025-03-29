SI

MLB Declares Tom Hanks's Opening Day Scorecard 'Official and Approved' at His Request

The actor showed off his baseball fandom on Opening Day.

Patrick Andres

Tom Hanks, avid baseball fan, talks before the Guardians' 2022 home opener.
Tom Hanks, avid baseball fan, talks before the Guardians' 2022 home opener. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wherever actor Tom Hanks has gone in life, baseball has followed.

As a child in Northern California, he cheered on the Oakland Athletics. An internship with the Great Lakes Theater Festival introduced him to the Cleveland Guardians. And of course, he played one of the great baseball film roles as Jimmy Dugan in A League of Their Own.

It should come as no surprise that Hanks is the kind of diehard fan who would fill out a scorecard while attending a game. That's precisely what he did Thursday as he took in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5–4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Hanks requested that MLB declare the scorecard "OFFICIAL & APPROVED," and baseball lightheartedly obliged.

The level of detail on the official scorecard is familiar to all amateur scorekeepers. Look at the backward K's, borderline unintelligible handwriting in spots, and smudges denoting devotion to accuracy.

There may be no crying in baseball, but the art of keeping score lives on.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB