MLB Fan Who Took 110 MPH Foul Ball to Face Received Her Own Topps Trading Card
On Sunday, a Toronto Blue Jays fan was struck in the face by a foul ball traveling 110 mph off the bat of shortstop Bo Bichette. The fan, Liz McGuire, stayed for the remainder of the game, and later revealed on social media the extent of the damage done by the wayward line drive.
In a social media post in which she tagged the Blue Jays, McGuire showed off a nasty looking welt on her forehead, and later showed the brutal black eye that followed. She also noted that, unfortunately, she didn't even get to keep the baseball that inflicted all that damage.
After seeing her viral social media post, the official trading card company Topps swooped in to alleviate some of McGuire's misfortunes. Topps announced Monday that it had created an official Liz McGuire trading card in honor of the toughness she displayed to stay at the game after the incident.
The featured image on the card is remarkable, with a baseball-sized welt protruding from McGuire's forehead in almost cartoon-like fashion. The caption reads, "Fan wears 100 mph foul ball like a champ."
The trading card company created 110 copies of the card, a tribute to the exit velocity of Bichette's foul ball, all of which are to be sent to McGuire.