MLB Fan Who Took 110 MPH Foul Ball to Face Received Her Own Topps Trading Card

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME.



We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy.



Liz, you’re a champ! 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/7B9eKyharg