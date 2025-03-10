MLB Gives Fans First Glimpse at Shohei Ohtani's New Skin in 'Fortnite'
Shohei Ohtani is officially coming to the popular video game Fortnite.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is getting his own custom skin in the game's upcoming update on March 17, making him the first MLB player to be featured in the game.
MLB partnered with Fortnite to release a preview video for Ohtani's skin, which will feature him wearing his Dodgers No. 17 uniform.
Have a look:
In addition to Ohtani's Dodgers skin, he'll also get a skin dressed as a samurai with the No. 17 on it, as well as a custom pickaxe and a "back bling" of his dog, Decoy.
Fortnite and MLB have teased a possible inclusion of Ohtani in the game in recent weeks. Now, he's officially set to join the game as part of Fortnite's Icon Series.
It's not the first time the game has added a skin of a professional athlete, though Ohtani's the first MLB player to be included. Already in the game are skins of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, soccer stars Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi and Harry Kane, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Additionally, many popular music artists also have custom skins in the game.