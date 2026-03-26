MLB Reveals Its 20 Most Popular Jerseys Sold Before Opening Day

It’s officially MLB Opening Day. Baseball fans waited 145 days since the final pitch of the 2025 World Series until Thursday’s Opening Day, which will be filled with baseball all around the country.

Baseball fans didn’t stop supporting the sport during the offseason, though. Fans prepared for the 2026 season by purchasing jerseys of their favorite players, perhaps ones who changed teams or stood out to them in 2025 specifically. The league shared the list of the top 20 jerseys sold throughout these 145 days of the offseason.

While some players making the list definitely won’t surprise you (peep at No. 1), there’s others who may have not been on your radar for making this list.

Most popular MLB jerseys sold

1. Shohei Ohtani: Dodgers

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Dodgers

3. Aaron Judge: Yankees

4. Cal Raleigh: Mariners

5. Mookie Betts: Dodgers

6. Nolan Arenado: Diamondbacks

7. Freddie Freeman: Dodgers

8. Pete Alonso: Orioles

9. Roman Anthony: Red Sox

10. Pete Crow-Armstrong: Cubs

11. Kyle Schwarber: Phillies

12. Kiké Hernández: Dodgers

13. Bryce Harper: Phillies

14: Juan Soto: Yankees

15. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. : Blue Jays

16. Francisco Lindor: Mets

17. Ronald Acuña Jr.: Braves

18. Paul Skenes: Pirates

19. Josh Naylor: Mariners

20. Christian Yelich: Brewers

Shohei Ohtani leads this list for the third year in a row—not surprising for the four-time MVP, who won the award the past three seasons. Behind him sits his Dodgers and Team Japan teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the reigning World Series MVP.

The Dodgers had the most players listed in the top-20 most sold jerseys. The World Series champions had five players make the list.

The AL MVP Aaron Judge and runner-up Cal Raleigh sat in the third and fourth spots. The NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes landed in the 18th spot. There’s 13 2025 All-Stars on the list above, too.

We’ll see which superstars emerge this MLB season. This list could look totally different in a year from now.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated