MLB Ump Laz Diaz Had Another Embarrassingly Bad Night Behind Home Plate
Laz Diaz has long been known as one of the worst umpires in Major League Baseball and that reputation only grew Tuesday after his brutal night behind home plate in the San Diego Padres' 11-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Diaz, who just last week made a mind-boggling strike three call that had the announcers in disbelief, had fans sounding off throughout Tuesday night's game as he made bad call after bad call on pitches that had no business being called strikes.
Thanks to the X account @UmpScorecards we are able to see just how bad Diaz was at his job in this one:
All those red circles are pitches that were called strikes. His 75% called strike accuracy is well below the average percentage and is a number that MLB should find very concerning.
Fans were quick to point out some of his really bad calls:
Not a great night at all for Diaz. Or for Major League Baseball.