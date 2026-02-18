MLBPA Releases Statement on Tony Clark’s Controversial Resignation

The MLBPA on Tuesday released a statement confirming reports that executive director Tony Clark had stepped down from his post.

“The full executive board of Player representatives met this afternoon with MLBPA staff and outside counsel to discuss next steps; as always, the Players remain focused on their ongoing preparations for collective bargaining this year,” the statement read.

“The strength of this union is—and will always be—the solidarity of our membership. We have a long history of fighting for the rights of every Player, and we're committed to making sure we can continue that fight successfully.”

According to reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Don Van Natta Jr., Clark resigned after an internal investigation revealed he had been in an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who in 2023 was hired by the union.

Clark is also facing a federal investigation into the union’s finances and dealings stemming from a whistleblower complaint filed against Clark with the National Labor Relations Board in Nov. 2024. The complaint alleges self-dealing, misuse of resources, abuse of power and nepotism.

Clark spent 15 years in the majors from 1995-2009 and was named to one All-Star team. In Dec. 2016, Clark led negotiations that resulted in an agreement between the players and owners on a five-year labor contract, three-and-a-half hours before the prior deal was set to expire. He again spearheaded successful negotiations in March of 2022 after a near-100 day lockout.

Clark was expected to reprise his role once again when the current CBA expires in December. The MLBPA is facing a tense fight with the owners, one that could result in a work stoppage.

As such, Clark’s resignation comes at an especially inopportune time for the union.

MLB stars address Tony Clark’s resignation

Mets second baseman Marcus Semien, a member of the MLBPA subcommittee, found out about the news at the same time as everyone else.

“It’s very sad to see, because Tony has meant a lot to me,” Semien said. “To see this news this morning—still processing ... this came out with no discussion with reps, and we have 30 other team reps that are seeing this news, and it’s hard to process right now.”

Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton acknowledged the “timing” of Clark’s resignation.

“I don't have much on it as I don't have any info on who, what, when, where and why. Not ideal timing is all I know,” Stanton said Tuesday.

Back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner and also a member of MLBPA’s subcommittee Tarik Skubal, while calling Clark’s resignation “tough,” expressed confidence in Meyer to lead the negotiations.

“I don’t think it has any impact on negotiating [a new collective bargaining agreement],” Skubal said, via Evan Petzold. “Bruce has been our lead negotiator, and he’s done it in the past.

“Although Tony has been the face of the PA, in terms of negotiating, I’m still as confident as ever in Bruce and everyone else that we got behind him.”

Meyer, according to ESPN, is the likeliest candidate to take over as interim executive director, with player representatives and subcommittee members expected to vote on the succession plan soon.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated