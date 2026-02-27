The Five Most Intriguing World Baseball Classic Pool Play Matchups

The World Baseball Classic will begin next week as the tournament looks to provide something special in its sixth iteration. Rosters and schedules are locked in and all that's left to do is to get the action going.

WBC teams are split into four pools of five, with the top two in each advancing onto the quarterfinals. Every game carries significant weight, and even a single stumble can change things dramatically. Underdogs may emerge and juggernauts may fall, completely changing the outlook of how this thing will play out.

Let's look at the five pool games that most deserve our attention.

5. Korea vs. Japan

Date: March 7, 5 a.m. ET

Japan celebrates defeating Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on Japan as they look to continue a slow-cooked dynasty with a third straight World Baseball Classic triumph. Shohei Ohtani will be joined by his Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto to give their squad a heavy dose of star power. These two have risen to the moment in the biggest spots in very recent history and are looking to add to their legacies. Throw in the fact that Japan has a true winning pedigree and few weaknesses at any spot of the diamond and it's clear knocking them down will be a tall task.

Korea is hoping they can do just that as they endeavor to get back into the latter stages of the tournament. After finishing as runners-up in 2009, this side has failed to advance out of pool play in each of the last three tournaments.

In addition to Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and right-handed pitcher Woo-suk Go, who’s currently in the Tigers’ system, four players born outside of Korea—Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones, Mariners pitcher Dane Dunning, Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien and Astros infielder Shay Whitcomb—will provide roster depth. The atmosphere in Tokyo is always top-notch and this matchup should be the best of the bunch occurring across the Pacific.

While Yamamoto is projected to start Japan’s first game against Chinese Taipei, the two-time reigning champs are still expected to start a bona fide major league talent against Korea in veteran lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

4. Canada vs. Puerto Rico

Date: March 10, 6 p.m. ET

On paper, Pool A sets up to be rich for dramatics. Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Colombia and Panama all have reasonable shots to survive what will be a really competitive field. The margin for error for these teams is razor-thin because the difference between advancing and going home could very well be decided by perhaps a single head-to-head clash.

Out of that round robin, let's put a spotlight on this one, as San Juan will host a tilt between Puerto Rico, who are perennial contenders, and a fast-rising Canada. The Canadians have had extreme interest in the tournament and they may finally have a locker room with the talent to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Led by Josh and Bo Naylor, with Tyler O'Neill and Jameson Taillon also on board, Team Canada will have to emerge through hostile territory to make team history. Their path looks easier than it did when the pool groupings were revealed—the Puerto Ricans are not quite as formidable as they were in past WBCs, thanks to some insurance issues and a turnover of household names.

3. Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

Date: March 11, 8 p.m. ET

Luis Arraez is among the players returning for a Venezuela side that qualified for the quarterfinals in the 2023 WBC. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dominican Republic were stunningly eliminated in pool play in 2023, thanks in large part to a 5–1 defeat at the hands of Venezuela. Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara was outdone by a Venezuelan lineup and has had to sit with that start for three years. The Marlins ace will get a delicious opportunity for redemption here.

The stakes will be high, as this game serves as the finale to Group D play and will likely decide that group’s winner—with perhaps even more on the line if one of them slips up beforehand.

2. Puerto Rico vs. Cuba

Date: March 9, 6 p.m. ET

Two traditional rivals go at it in that aforementioned gauntlet of Pool A, and one of them will be able to gain a major advantage toward winning the group.

Cuba is coming off an unlikely run to the semifinals in 2023 after dropping their first two games and sports a veteran-heavy team including Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada. The roster also includes 44-year-old infielder Alexei Ramirez, who will be suiting up to conjure up some warm memories of his MLB career ... which ended in 2016. Still, the Cubans have a rich history of exceeding expectations against more star-studded opponents.

1. United States vs. Mexico

Date: March 9, 8 p.m. ET

The Americans enter as tournament favorites and are not expected to encounter much meaningful resistance on their way to the quarterfinals. Their biggest test will come from Mexico, which pushed Japan to the limit in the 2023 semifinals and eventually finished third. It's the second straight WBC these two teams have gotten to put their own spin on a great soccer rivalry by playing in the same pool and there's every reason to expect they'll both emerge once again.

Team USA has arguably the most stacked roster in the field and will be appointment television in all of its games. With Tarik Skubal only making one start against Great Britain, it will be interesting to see how manager Mark DeRosa structures his rotation and if that plan includes using Paul Skenes for this contest. Mexico will not be able to counter with anything close in the pitching department but has a formidable offense led by WBC standout Randy Arozarena and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who has flourished since competing three years ago.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated