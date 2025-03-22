11 Exciting New Business Joining Nationals Park To Curate Unique Dining Experience
The 2025 baseball season is fast-approaching, and the Washington Nationals are doing their best to build up local hype surrounding their team.
In just a few days, they will unveil the newest version of their city connect uniforms. They also just announced an intriguing addition to the stadium experience for the fans that go to Nationals Park.
Nationals Communications shared the news that there will be 11 new vendors coming to the park to deliver a variety of different food options.
To find these new vendors, Washington held an interesting "Pitch Your Product" event where 23 different different local businesses competed in a "Shark Tank"-inspired competition.
A panel of judges came together to find the best local options in an effort to give some shine to local entrepreneurs and businesses.
These are the 11 that were chosen for this season:
Drinks
Cotton & Reed (Section 109): A local rum distillery that will specialize in making fruity cocktails and a rum old fashioned.
Electric Cool-Aid (Sections 102,147): Serves lcoholic slushy drinks.
Food
Kam & 46 (Section 105): A former food truck that will serve fusion foods based on Hawaiian and Filipino dishes. Such as tuna tartare nachos.
Lucky Danger (Section 238): An Americanized Chinese food takeout restaurant that will serve the classics.
Mush (Section 137): A healthier option that will focus on serving plant-based sandwiches, bowls and more.
Phowheels (Section 140): Vietnamese dishes such as egg rolls, bahn mi and more.
Taqueria Picoso (Section 117): Authentic Mexican food such as tacos and tortas, from Mexico City natives that own a local restaurant.
Dessert
Vendors and marketplaces located around the park
Maracas Ice Pops bicycle: Mexican fruit and cream popsicles
Dog Tag Bakery: A veteran-owned baked goods story.
Moore Crunch: Cruncy mini pretzels with a variety of seasonings.
Party of Popcorn: Interesting popcorn flavors such as pad Thai and Thai chili lime.
There is a wide-variety of options that all seem to fit the local culture and highlight the best cuisine styles offered in Washington D.C.
The Nationals saw there is a need for a better gameday experience, as they finished in the bottom half for attendance last season with an average of 24,288 attendees per game, which is the ninth-lowest mark in Major League Baseball.
That number should grow as the team continues to get better with the new talent, but it helps to have ownership continue to invest in different ways, as well.