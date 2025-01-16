4 Options Washington Nationals Should Consider for Fourth Outfielder Spot
There hasn’t been a major splash, but the Washington Nationals have done a solid job of slowly but surely upgrading their roster this offseason.
A major hole at first base and designated hitter was plugged by the acquisition of Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell. The pitching staff was reinforced with the re-signing of Trevor Williams and the addition of Mike Soroka.
The job is far from done for general manager Mike Rizzo, as the team could certainly use some help in the bullpen, where the addition of Jorge Lopez was a good start.
Another position that needs to be sorted out is the outfield.
Ideally, James Wood, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews will handle things in left, center and right.
But, who will be the backup?
Here are four options the team should consider as the fourth outfielder in 2025.
Robert Hassell III
When the Nationals made the blockbuster Juan Soto deal with the San Deigo Padres, it was actually Hassell who was the highest-rated prospect coming back in the deal. Injuries have derailed him in recent years, but he is healthy now and his confidence is back after a stellar Arizona Fall League showing.
Added to the 40-man roster this offseason, he will have a chance to showcase his talents in Spring Training where he could earn the job. With only 17 games played at Triple-A, Washington may prefer he receives everyday playing time, which could result in a start in the minors.
But, he will be strongly considered for the spot if he carries over his production from the desert.
Jesse Winker
Signed by the Nationals last offseason, Winker was appreciative of the franchise giving him a chance to get his career back on track after a disastrous 2023 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers.
He played well for Washington before being traded to the New York Mets, where he put together a very impressive postseason run.
Winker is likely looking for more than a fourth outfielder role, but they should keep tabs on him. He would be a solid addition to the clubhouse with his experience and knows the franchise from his time here in 2024.
Alex Call
Before Crews was called up to handle the right field job, it was Call who handled things following Lane Thomas being traded to the Cleveland Guardians. Owner of a career 231/.332/.364 slash line, he went berserk during his chance in 2024.
In 30 games, he recorded a .343/.425/.525 slash line with three home runs, nine doubles, five stolen bases and 14 RBI.
Was that a sign of things to come or an outlier hot streak?
The Nationals probably want to see that question answered as well since an injury landed him on the IL for the remainder of the campaign.
He could be in the driver’s seat right now for the fourth spot heading into Spring Training.
Travis Jankowski
Another veteran free agent, Jankowski would bring a lot to the table this team needs.
He can play all three outfield spots, providing elite defense at all of them. That is something the team could use more of, especially as a late-game substitution.
The veteran also has championship experience from winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023. That would be a nice addition to a clubhouse which is lacking October experience since zero players from the 2019 World Series team remain on the roster.