4 Reasons Washington Nationals Should Not Trade Veteran Relief Pitcher
Despite winning only 71 games in the 2024 season, the outlook for the Washington Nationals is incredibly bright.
We got a glimpse of what the future holds with so many young players making their debuts and playing well right out of the gate. Expect the front office to be aggressive and fill the needs that exist whether it be in free agency or via trade.
One of the Nationals players who have been mentioned as a potential trade piece is closer Kyle Finnegan. He has been steady at the backend of the team’s bullpen for years and would be a hot commodity on the trade market.
But, there is plenty of reason for Washington to want to retain him as well. Here are four reasons the Nationals should not trade their veteran closer.
Low Team Salary
Usually, when a team wants to trade away a player in arbitration it is because they do not feel they can afford to pay them. That isn’t the case for Washington, as catcher Keibert Ruiz is the only player currently under contract making $5 million in 2025.
They have plenty of money to spend and Finnegan’s projected arbitration number of $8.6 million isn’t too steep given his level of production. The talk around the franchise heading into the offseason is about spending to improve the roster.
It would be a tough sell to the fan base trading their closer to save a few dollars and going against the spending spree mantra.
Value Could Be Low on Trade Market
Virtually every team in baseball could use a reliable arm to turn to late in games. Finnegan has proven capable, saving at least 11 games in four consecutive seasons.
He would have a lot of interest on the market, but his value, in terms of what the team could realistically expect in a return package, is likely low. Entering the final year of arbitration, he is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
With what could be a one-year rental, teams aren’t going to be ponying up top-of-the-line prospects. Unless Washington is getting back a player that can fill another void on their roster, there is little incentive to trade Finnegan for what amounts to lottery ticket prospects.
No Clear-Cut Replacement on Roster
Finding players who can excel and perform late in games is not easy. While there are a lot of bright spots on the Nationals’ roster, there isn’t a clear-cut option to turn to as a replacement at closer.
The team is high on Jose A. Ferrer. He had a wonderful second campaign in the Major Leagues after a shaky rookie debut in 2023. Down the line, he could become their stopper.
But, turning the role over to him to start 2025 would be risky after Finnegan closed out 38 games; only two saves, one by Ferrer and Derek Law apiece were made by anyone else.
Hoping to Contend in 2025
This plays into the previous reasoning. If Washington is going to make a push for the postseason in 2025, which seems to be their goal, why trade away their closer?
They are going to be locked in some tight battles and will need to have someone they can rely on at the end of games to shut the door on their opponents and rack up wins. While some of his advanced stats don’t give the impression of a lights-out closer, he more often than not gets the job done.
If things change during the season and the Nationals aren’t in contention, he will be among the most popular trade targets in baseball. But as long as the team is winning, he should be locked in as the closer.