Washington Nationals Would Love a Reunion With Superstar Outfielder
As the Washington Nationals get ready for the offseason, they will be focused on trying to improve their roster and make a push for the playoffs in 2025.
It was a fairly successful season for the Nationals in 2024, despite having the same win total as in 2023, they accomplished it with a lot of their young talent coming up to the majors this campaign.
While the future looks bright in Washington, they still have a lot of work to do in order to achieve their goals. This offseason, the Nationals figure to be in the mix for some of the top free agents available, as they have needs both in their lineup and in their starting rotation.
When looking at free agency, the class starts with former Nationals star Juan Soto. Washington made the decision to trade the slugger a couple of years ago for quite the haul, which included CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and James Wood.
Now, Jorge Castillo of ESPN spoke about how Washington would love a reunion with their former superstar.
“The Mets are viewed as the Yankees' stiffest challenge for Soto's services, but other teams loom. The Dodgers, Phillies and Blue Jays are expected to at least try. The Nationals would love a reunion. The Giants and Cubs could use a franchise cornerstone. Soto is keeping all doors open. He met every expectation -- and then some -- in the Bronx, but a return is no guarantee.”
The Nationals making a big splash like going after Soto would send shockwaves throughout baseball, as Washington has been pretty much rebuilding since they won a title in 2019 with the slugger.
However, the left-hander and his agent Scott Boras made it fairly clear that Soto is going to be going to the highest bidder. While Washington does have Patrick Corbin and Joey Gallo coming off the books, signing the slugger would be a big jump in payroll for the organization. However, if they are looking to spend, Soto would be a good player to spend a lot on, considering his age and talent.
There are going to be plenty of suitors for the superstar this offseason, as he mentioned that he will be listening to every team. However, if the Nationals can afford the massive contract, he is very familiar with Washington and has already won a World Series with the franchise, which is something he can’t say that he has done elsewhere.