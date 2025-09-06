Adding One Thing Could Make Nationals' Eli Willits Top Five Prospect in Baseball
Many people looked at the Washington Nationals with a side eye when they took Eli Willits No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLB draft.
Not viewed as a consensus top prospect in the cycle unlike prep star Ethan Holliday and elite LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, the selection of Willits was met with criticism and used as another example of the organization being cheap since he could be signed to an under slot contract.
But Willits has gotten his professional career off to a blazing start, showcasing his incredible hit tool and bat-to-ball skills that made the Nationals take him with their top pick. After recording three hits in his debut, he kept that rolling with a base knock in nine straight contests.
While Willits has cooled off in his last few games -- going hitless in his last three and 1-for-16 across his last five -- he still has a slash line of .298/.400/.319 with a double, five RBI and seven walks to 12 strikeouts through 14 contests.
That is an impressive start for the 17-year-old, and it gives credence to the fact that he immediately vaulted into the No. 1 position in Washington's prospect rankings and No. 18 overall in the sport. And when looking ahead and predicting who might be the top guy in the Nationals' farm system in 2027, it should come as no surprise that Willits was the choice by MLB Pipeline.
Because he'll be almost certainly still be in the minors at that point in time, it's a safe selection. But they also added an interesting nugget on what needs to be added to Willits' game so that he will be considered one of the best prospects in baseball.
Adding Power Could Vault Eli Willits Into Top Five Prospect Status
While the youngster has already shown an advanced approach to hitting during his short professional career, he doesn't have much slug, sitting with a slugging percentage of .319, only one extra-base hit and no home runs.
It's much too early to say someone who is 17 can't develop that during his career, but if he does, then MLB Pipeline believes he could become a top five prospect in the sport.
"Willits is already living up to his billing as a potential plus switch-hitter during his early days at Single-A Fredericksburg, and as a potential above-average defender at short, he should remain at the premium position long-term. Still only 17, the son of former Major Leaguer Reggie Willits is hoping to grow into more power, and if he does, he could be a Top 5 overall prospect in the sport by this time next year, never mind 2027," they wrote.
If and when that power comes is something to keep an eye on. Because if Willits is able to add that aspect to his game, then the Nationals could have a potential superstar on their hands.