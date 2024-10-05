Could a Reunion with Former Washington Nationals Pitcher Happen in 2025?
The Washington Nationals are going to need some pitching help if they hope to take the next step forward in 2025.
Although the team could definitely use some help at the top of the rotation, they will also need depth to ensure they have enough arms to get them through all 162 games of a regular season.
With that in mind, a former Nationals pitcher is set to hit the free agent market this winter and could provide the organization with that much-needed depth without breaking the bank, and that’s Joe Ross.
Ross played for the Milwaukee Brewers this past season, but after they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NL Wildcard round, he is officially a free agent. The 31-year-old pitched in two of the three playoff games this season for the Brewers and threw 1.2 scoreless innings.
The former first-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2011 MLB Draft was traded to the Nationals in 2014. He would make his MLB Debut with Washington in 2015 and remain on the roster until the end of the 2021 season. The only exception was the 2020 season when Ross decided to opt out of the shortened 60-game year.
This season in Milwaukee, Ross appeared in 25 games, with only ten coming in starts. He recorded a 3.77 ERA across 74 innings of work.
By bringing back a member of the 2019 World Series team, the Nationals' young core could surround a championship-caliber veteran inside the locker room while providing much-needed use on the active roster, eating innings. During the magical run of 2019, Ross pitched most of his time out of the bullpen as well. Having the option to use him as a swingman would be very helpful in keeping Washington’s young arms fresh in 2025.
According to Spotrac, the predicted market value for Ross this winter is around $3 million per season. This would allow Washington to fill a need at the back of their rotation or as long relief and still be able to compete with some of the bigger free agents, such as a power bat for the middle of their lineup.
Although a pickup like Ross wouldn’t make the Nationals contenders overnight, small changes like this put them closer in the right direction. Adding depth pieces with plenty of experience at a fraction of the price you were paying for pitchers such as Patrick Corbin, who will be off the books this season.
If he is willing to come back to the organization, he would be a helpful piece in taking the next step in competing among the top teams in the National League.