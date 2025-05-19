Dave Martinez Believes Key to Nationals' Offense Is Getting Struggling Veteran Going
One of the most under-the-radar acquisitions across Major League Baseball this past offseason was the signing of Josh Bell by the Washington Nationals.
A featured player at the trade deadline the past three years, it was surprising to see him reunite with his former team since they are not a contender.
However, Bell was excited about this opportunity.
Throughout the spring, he talked about how much he was looking forward to solely being a designated hitter and mentoring the younger players on this Nationals roster, something that could keep him with this team even through the deadline.
Unfortunately, when it comes to his play on the field, he's left much to be desired.
As an above average hitter throughout his career with an OPS+ of 112, he's had his worst showing in 10 MLB seasons with a slash line of just .156/.242/.305 and an OPS+ figure that's well below 100.
But, Bell has improved a bit during the month of May, increasing his batting average by 50 points and getting his slugging percentage closer to his career average.
What this lineup might look like when Bell is hot is anyone's guess, but manager Dave Martinez seems to think that getting the veteran slugger going at the plate is the key for Washington to have success on offense.
"If we can get him going, our offense is really going to take off," he said, per Paige Lecke of MLB.com.
How Bell gets to that point is the next step he and the Nationals have to figure out since his strikeout rate is higher than normal and his hard hit rate and exit velocity are down, as well.
There's a bit of pressure on the veteran to perform after he signed a $6 million deal, but for someone who has been acquired at the trade deadline the past three years by teams who have their sights set on contending, he's no stranger to high expectations.
"... we need to see that from him. He knows it, but I don't want to put any pressure on him. I tell him, 'Hey, don't try to be the guy, just be a guy and follow suit,'" Martinez added.
At some point, Bell will turn things around.
And when he does, it will be interesting to see what this offense can do.