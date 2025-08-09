Dylan Crews Continues Nationals Injury Rehab with Return to Outfield
Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews is getting closer to a return to the Major Leagues.
The former first-round pick has been out since May with a left oblique strain. It’s been stubborn enough to force the Nationals to move him from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
He’s eligible to return when ready. But this weekend with Triple-A Rochester, he’ll continue his rehab assignment, per MLB.com, and check another box off his recovery.
Dylan Crews’ Next Injury Rehab Step
Crews was the designated hitter for the Rochester Red Wings on Friday. He batted second, played the entire game and went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
On Saturday and Sunday, Crews will play in the outfield, with the intent of playing a full game at least one of those contests.
That’s been the pattern for Crews’ rehab since it started on July 29 at Rochester. He’s played at least two games in a row in right field, followed by a designated hitter game. He played three straight games in right field from July 31-Aug. 3, but that came with the traditional Monday off day included.
He’s hit well during his rehab stint. He’s slashed .333/.400/.481 with an .881 OPS in nine games, with one home run and six RBI. He also has a double.
The fact that he’s played just about every game in some capacity since the rehab began is encouraging. The Nationals want to make sure he can avoid re-injuring the oblique, which can dramatically impact a player’s swing, depending on the severity.
Washington hopes he can play in the Majors at some point to try and improve on what was an awful start this season. He 45 games he slashed .196/.266/.354 with seven home runs and 15 RBI. It was not the start the Nationals were hoping for Crews, a player many pegged as a potential National League rookie of the year favorite.
Dylan Crews’ History
In college at LSU, he helped the Tigers win the 2023 national title, was named SEC player of the year, a consensus all-American and the Golden Spikes winner, given to the nation’s top player.
The Nationals selected him No. 2 overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he played in just 135 minor league games before he earned his promotion to the Nationals late last season.
In 100 minor-league games in 2024, Crews slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI.
In 31 Major League games last year he slashed just .218/.288/.353/.641 with three home runs and eight RBI.
