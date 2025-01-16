Ex-Washington Nationals Slugger Draws Attention for Possible Mets Return
The Washington Nationals traded a rental player to the New York Mets at last year's deadline and now he is reportedly being eyed for an important role after a solid few months.
SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets bringing back outfielder Jesse Winker back is 'very possible.' The move would be one of many in an effort to replace the offense lost by superstar slugger Pete Alonso, if he and the team can't reach a new deal.
Alonso entered the free agency process as one of the best players available, but there hasn't been much movement in his market. A return to New York has been the most likely outcome since before his contract even ran out, but the two sides still seem far apart.
The Nationals have also been connected to Alonso at points this offseason, but have since added both Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell at first base.
In fact, many teams have already found new players at that positions, so the two-time Home Run Derby Champ could be running out of options.
As for the potential of Winker going back to the Mets, it would be a sign that both teams are over the moon with the results of the deadline trade.
Washington sent the 31-year-old slugger to New York in exchange for one prospect, right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart.
Winker was a successful offseason signing for the Nationals. He performed well during his stint and built up his value enough to return a solid prospect.
Winker struggled a bit after the trade. Over the final 44 games of the regular season, he posted a .243/.318/.365 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBI.
He caught fire in the postseason, however, which may have earned him a bit of money. His playoff line was up to .318/.531/.636.
On the Washington side of the deal, Stuart has also seen mixed results. His struggles were in a small sample size, though, so there is still plenty to be excited about.
The now 25-year-old hurler caught fire after the deal was made. He posted a 2.08 ERA over his first four starts at Double-A and then got the call up to Triple-A for the first time.
Stuart got shelled in two of his games there, but was also solid in the other two. Overall, he had a 7.56 ERA over 16.2 innings of work.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound pitcher is the No. 19 player in the Nationals' farm system and should get called up to the Majors at some point this season.