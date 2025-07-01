Five Washington Nationals Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Washington Nationals are clearly sellers going into the MLB trade deadline. The only question is how much will they sell?
The Nationals have a young core of players that are basically untouchable. But, they have some solid veteran assets that could be moved at the deadline to help restock the farm system or acquire young players with upside and years of team control.
Here are five players that could be included in trades to make the Nationals better for next season. For this piece, only players on the 40-man roster are included.
P Kyle Finnegan
There may not be anything more certain than Kyle Finnegan going somewhere at the trade deadline. Several contenders are bullpen hungry, whether it’s a closer or a set-up man and Finnegan can do both.
He’s in the final year of his deal and of team control, so he’s a free agent. He’s pitching at an All-Star level. The Nationals need to turn him into two or possibly three prospects that can help them next year and beyond.
INF Amed Rosario
The trade deadline can sometimes be a clearance sale and that means bargains can be found. That doesn’t mean the player involved isn’t valuable, either.
Rosario can play nearly any infield position, some outfield positions and has enough pop left in the bat to play two or three days per week for a contender. He’s also a free agent after the season. There’s no reason to keep him.
INF Paul DeJong
DeJong has been moved at each of the last two trade deadlines, and he was a boost to Kansas City as it made the playoffs last year. He’s missed most of the season due to his facial injury and could be back soon.
Since he’s been gone, he’s lost his third base job to Brady House. The Nats would be wise to get a prospect for him.
INF Nathaniel Lowe
It would be unwise for the Nationals to deal Lowe at the deadline since he still has a year of team control. But that also makes him valuable.
On one hand, his slash is the worst it’s been since the COVID-shortened 2020 season. On the other, he’s slugging toward 20 home runs for the second time in his career. Plus, if he’s traded, who plays first base? If the Nats move him, they had better get quality in return.
P Michael Soroka
The former Atlanta Braves All-Star has emerged as a consistent part of the rotation since he got over an injury in April. He just had a 10-strikeout game last week.
With the Nats he’s seen as a third starter. With a contender he would be a fifth starter and a bullpen ace in the playoffs. There is opportunity there for the Nationals to turn him into a couple of future pieces, as he is also a free agent after the season.
