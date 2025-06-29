Potential Washington Nationals Top Overall Pick in Attendance for Angels Game
The Washington Nationals have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, which takes place in just a few weeks on July 13. There are a few names at the top of the list that the Nationals could select.
One of those names is Ethan Holliday, son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday. Holliday is an infielder from Stillwater High School in Oklahoma and is the top prospect on the MiLB.com draft ranks.
Holliday caught some attention on Saturday night when he attended the Washington game at Angel Stadium.
More News: Washington Nationals 'Want to Pick up' Ace After Failing in Latest Shutout
The Angels hold the second pick in the draft, which is the main motivation for hosting the touted high schooler. LSU Tigers left-handed starter Kade Anderson is Holliday's primary competition for getting selected first. Both players have been projected to go first in recent mock drafts. It's very possible that whichever of the two the Nationals pick, the Angels will go with the other.
Holliday was present at the game with family, including his father Matt.
More News: Nationals Slugging Duo Among Most Clutch Performers in Baseball This Season
How could Holliday fit into Washington's future? CJ Abrams makes it complicated at shortstop. Holliday has shown the ability to play both short and third base. Jose Teña holds the reins at third, but Holliday would likely be drafted with the intention of overtaking that position.
But Abrams has struggled defensively at shortstop all year. According to Baseball Savant, his Range (OAA) is in the second percentile, and his arm strength is in the 39th percentile. Holliday coming up to play shortstop could be an option, although he may have some struggles of his own there that could move him to third and Abrams to first, potentially. Brady House is another potential option for the future at third.
More News: Midseason Report Card for Nationals Offers Some Positives and Negatives
Los Angeles has Zach Neto locked in at shortstop, but like the Nationals, they have a long-term hole to fill at third that Holliday could be perfect for. Either way, it's very likely that the young man was watching his future team over the weekend.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.