Former MLB Executive Shares Which Nationals Are Likeliest To Be Traded
The Washington Nationals have been a competitive team throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Currently in third place in the National League East with a 28-32 record, they are going to be a handful for teams over the next few months who are trying to make a postseason push.
The Nationals are only five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who currently hold the final wild card spot in the NL, but a playoff push seems unlikely in the nation’s capital this year.
Inconsistency has plagued the team, seemingly being one more year away from being legitimate playoff contenders, making them sellers ahead of the deadline.
That has them as one of the fringe sellers on the list that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) created, highlighting which MLB teams are likeliest to move players this summer.
Washington was No. 8, just ahead of the final team mentioned, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Which Nationals Players Could Be Moved Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline?
Which Nationals could be on the move? Bowden shared three, starting with their All-Star closer, Kyle Finnegan.
Washington opted not to trade him last year, but it is hard to envision them taking that same route again in 2025.
He is in the midst of another excellent year, already recording 16 saves with a strong 2.61 ERA and 154 ERA+. With the relief pitcher market not overflowing with established arms, Finnegan may be the best high-leverage player available, which is great news for the Nationals.
Another one of their veteran relief pitchers, Andrew Chafin, was mentioned by the former MLB executive as a trade chip.
He has been solid for Washington, pitching tough against left-handed hitters. Traded the last two deadlines, it very well could be three. Anything the Nationals can get in exchange for him is a win after he was signed out of the Detroit Tigers' minor league system earlier in the year.
Last but not least, a surprising name was mentioned by Bowden: center fielder Jacob Young.
A Gold Glove-caliber defender in the outfield, he could be the odd man out of the mix with Robert Hassell III and Daylen Lile both making their MLB debuts recently.
His defense and speed would make him the perfect bench piece for a contending team, but his production at the plate does leave a lot to be desired.