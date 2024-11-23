Four Potential Landing Spots for Free-Agent Washington Nationals Closer
The Washington Nationals recently made the shocking decision to non-tender their All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan, making him a free agent.
In what was one of the most shocking moves of the day in baseball, the Nationals decided to let their All-Star closer go while getting nothing in return. This is certainly a puzzling move for Washington, as it will be interesting to hear general manager Mike Rizzo’s reasoning behind it.
Finnegan had a solid overall season in 2024, as he totaled 38 saves and 3.68 ERA. While the second half of the season wasn’t good, the 33-year-old was named to his first All-Star team.
As a free agent, there are likely going to be a lot of suitors for Finnegan as either a closer or set-up man. Here are four potential landing spots for the right-hander in free agency.
New York Yankees
It was a really strong 2024 campaign for the New York Yankees. The Yankees were able to make it to the World Series, but ultimately came up just short. New York is known for trying to have as strong of a bullpen as possible, as they value what a strong bullpen can provide a team in October. Luke Weaver took over as the closer late in the season, but by no means is he locked into the role. Adding Finnegan could provide the Yankees with depth in their bullpen, with the potential to either be a closer or set-up man.
Chicago Cubs
One of the teams that is in desperate need of relief help is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year, and the back-end of the bullpen is fluid situation. Porter Hodge seems like he would get first crack at being the closer as of now, but adding a veteran like Finnegan could help solidify the unit.
New York Mets
While the New York Mets are set at closer with Edwin Diaz, they could pursue the 33-year-old to be their set-up man. The bullpen was not a strength for the Mets overall in 2024, and while they seem to be focused on Juan Soto first this offseason, improving the bullpen will also be a priority for them. If Finnegan is willing to be a set-up man on a contender, New York makes a lot of sense.
Philadelphia Phillies
Another team from within the division that makes a lot of sense for the All-Star closer is the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have two of their top relievers as free agents this offseason in Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman. While Finnegan might not be the closer for a World Series contender, he would provide them with a lot of consistency in the setup role if that was the case. The Phillies are in desperate need of improving a bullpen that let them down in the playoffs last season, and Finnegan could help stabilize the unit.