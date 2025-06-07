How Do Washington Nationals Plan On Facing Off Against Historically Dangerous Ace?
After sneaking by with a lightning-quick 2-0 shutout victory last night, the Washington Nationals (30-33) are ripe to claim an early series win against the scuffling Texas Rangers (29-35), who have fallen to fourth place in the AL West.
Robert Hassell III and Alex Call provided the Nats' only offense in game one while Mike Soroka (3-3, 4.86 ERA) shut down the Rangers, allowing only two hits and striking out seven before handing the game off to Brad Lord, Jose Ferrer, and Kyle Finnegan, who locked down his 18th save of the season. Texas mustered only two hits in the away half of the 5th and 6th innings.
Today's game provides a much harsher challenge for Washington as the Rangers' ace, Jacob deGrom, will take the mound for the middle game. deGrom, 36, has looked like his old self with a 5-2 record in 12 starts to start 2025 to go with a 2.34 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP over 69.2 innings.
The Nationals' lineup has very limited experience against the future Hall-of-Famer with only Luis García Jr. (1/3, RBI, K), Nathaniel Lowe (1/2, HR), Keibert Ruiz (1/2), and Josh Bell (1/9, 4 K) getting at-bats against the former Met. deGrom last faced the Nationals in 2022, going five innings while allowing an earned run and striking out six on just 59 pitches.
Washington will line-up Mitchell Parker (4-5, 4.71 ERA) to battle deGrom. Parker, 25, has struggled to prevent runs since starting the season with a 1.39 ERA in his first five starts, allowing three or more earned runs in every start since. In his last five outings, the 2020 fifth-round pick has allowed 26 earned runs on 35 hits over 27.2 innings of work.
Parker faced the Rangers in May of last season, going 5.1 innings and allowing three earned runs while recording five strikeouts. Texas hitter have gone a combined 8-for-27 against the lefty, with Jake Burger (2/6, K) being the only hitter to get more than one hit against Parker.