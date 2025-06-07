Washington Nationals Set Unique Ballpark Record in Rangers Series Opening Win
The Washington Nationals defeated the Texas Rangers, 2-0, on Friday. It ended up being a unique night at Nationals Park.
When rules like the pitch clock, pitcher disengagements from the pitching rubber and a slightly bigger bases were implemented in 2023, the idea was to make the games a little faster. It’s had the desired effect. So far, the average game time this season is two hours and 39 minutes. If that holds, it will be the third straight season the average game time is under three hours.
But Friday’s game was played at the equivalent of light speed, and in the process the Nationals — and the Rangers — either set or tied new marks for game time.
More news: Washington Nationals Need To Find Production From Others Outside of Their 'Big 3'
Nationals’ New Game Time Record at Home
Friday’s game lasted one hour and 50 minutes. According to Nationals Communications, that is the fastest game ever played at Nationals Park.
Along with that, the Nationals tied their record (since 2005) for fastest game. Washington played a one hour, 50-minute game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, 2023.
The Nationals lost that game, 2-0.
Four Washington pitchers, led by starter Michael Soroka, combined to two-hit the Rangers on Friday. They struck out a combined eight hitters and walked one.
More News: Washington Nationals Insider Believes Top Prospect's Call-Up Is Imminent
Meanwhile, former Nationals starter Patrick Corbin went the distance for Texas. He pitched eight innings and allowed just five hits. He did give up both runs, but he walked none and struck out one.
The pitching staffs combined for just under 200 pitches.
In addition, the Rangers played their fastest game in more than 40 years. For Texas, it was its fastest game since Sept. 30, 1984, when Texas lost to the California Angels, 1-0 in Arlington, Texas. That game went one hour and 49 minutes, per baseball-reference.
More News: Washington Nationals Star Outfielder Showing Why He Deserves All-Star Nod
In that game, the Rangers and Angels each had a pitcher that went the distance. Rangers knuckleballer Charlie Hough gave up seven hits and one run, along with three walks. He also struck out three.
Mike Witt, the Angels starter, did him so much better. Witt threw a perfect game, striking out 10 and walking none. It was just the 11th perfect game in Major League history at the time. It was the season finale for both teams.
The Nationals got their reunion with Corbin and came out a winner. Washington also made a little history in the process.