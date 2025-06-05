Nationals Star Closer Represents Golden Opportunity for Team As Trade Piece
The Washington Nationals have unexpectedly become one of the most intriguing teams in baseball this season despite their sub-.500 record thus far.
The team's young core is beginning to blossom, and as such, the light is finally becoming visible at the end of the team's lengthy rebuilding tunnel.
That being said, the Nationals are still likely a couple of years away from truly competing come October, which means that the team's longtime general manager, Mike Rizzo, is unlikely to be making any serious additions ahead of next month's trade deadline.
He could, however, be in a prime position to secure even more assets for Washington's future if he is willing to move on from his star closer in Kyle Finnegan.
Finnegan, who is on an expiring contract, has been the anchor of the Nationals' bullpen in 2025, boasting a 2.49 ERA and with 17 saves.
With a number of contenders who are sure to be looking for some help in the back end of their respective pens, Finnegan likely represents the most valuable trade chip Washington has to offer this season.
This perfect storm of events means that everything is lined up perfectly for the Nationals to capitalize on an expiring pitcher while his value is likely at its absolute peak.
Every single year, teams in the playoff hunt shell out big trade packages for elite relievers in hopes that they will propel them to postseason glory, and it appears as though 2025 will be no different.
The Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are all in need of a late-inning reliever or closer, and each of these teams has more than enough capital to make a very compelling offer.
Moreover, teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could also be potential suitors for a guy like Finnegan, which means that Washington has even more buyers to run up the price.
Rizzo has a golden opportunity to secure an excellent return for an aging reliever on an expiring contract. With his team still in rebuild mode for the time being, the only logical move is to sell Finnegan off and continue building for when the Nationals are finally ready to compete once more.