Intriguing Nationals Pitching Prospects Claim League Player of Week Awards
The Washington Nationals have two prospects on the lower rungs of their system that claimed prospect of the week awards on Monday.
In the South Atlantic League, Wilmington Blue Rocks pitcher Erik Tolman was named pitcher of the week. In the Florida Complex League, Luke Johnson was named the pitcher of the week.
This came the same week that the organization’s top prospect, pitcher Travis Sykora, made his first start at High-A Wilmington and was incredible, as in four innings he allowed one hit, walked one and struck out nine. That included striking out the first seven hitters he faced.
But it was his rotation mate, Tolman, who claimed the award.
About Nationals Prospects Erik Tolman and Luke Johnson
Tolman, a 25-year-old, played his college baseball at Arizona State and was a 14th round pick of the Nationals in 2021. He had Tommy John surgery while he was at Arizona State, and he missed the 2024 season due to injury.
He gave the Nats a taste in 2023, as he went 0-3 with a 2.57 ERA in nine starts with the FCL and with Class-A Fredericksburg. He struck out 25 and walked 13 in 28 innings.
Last week he pitched in two games for the Blue Rocks. To start the week, he threw three innings of relief, allowing no hits or walks. He struck out three and his only blemish was hitting one batter.
Four days later, he slotted into the rotation as a starter and went three more innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five. Along the way he shaved nearly four points off his ERA and took more than 70 points of his opponent batting average.
Entering this week, he is 1-1 with as 4.05 ERA in 12 games (three starts). He has struck out 32 and walked 16 in 26.2 innings. He also has two holds and a save in one opportunity.
Johnson was the Nationals’ 10th round pick last July out of Maryland-Baltimore County. Washington opted not to put the college pitcher in their system, so this is his first professional season. He started the year in the FCL, which is the rookie league for MLB teams that are based in Florida for spring training.
Johnson claimed the award based on a relief appearance last week. He threw 4.2 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out six and walked none. He also hit a batter.
The right-hander has pitched great in five appearances, only one of which was a start. He is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA, with 14 strikeouts and two walks in 14 innings.