Nationals Top Prospect Travis Sykora Continues Pitching Brilliance
It’s almost incredible to think that Washington Nationals pitching prospect Travis Sykora started the season on the injured list.
Sykora underwent surgery on his hip labrum last offseason, which delayed his start in spring training and, thus, his minor league season.
In May he started a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Nationals. Then he was activated and sent to Class A Fredericksburg. Then, earlier this week, he was promoted to High-A Wilmington.
At every stop, so far, he’s looked dominant
Nationals Prospect Travis Sykora’s Wilmington Debut
The right-hander made his Wilmington debut on Sunday, and he was practically unhittable. In four innings he allowed one hit, walked one and struck out nine. That included striking out the first seven hitters he faced.
He’s now made five starts in the minor since he started his rehab assignment on May 3. The totals are mind-boggling. He’s thrown 15 innings, allowed three hits, one run and walked four. He’s struck out 32. He has a 0.60 ERA.
Sykora has made one career start at High-A, and he may already be overmatched for the talent there.
Per MLB Pipeline, Sykora is the No. 62 prospect in baseball. He is also the Nationals’ No. 1 prospect, ranked just ahead of another pitcher, Jarlin Susana.
Sykora was the Nats’ third-round pick in 2023 out of Round Rock, Texas. Washington convinced the prep star to pass on his college commitment and join the organization.
He didn’t pitch in 2023, but last season he went 5-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 20 starts with Class-A Fredericksburg. What he showed was an elite strikeout-to-walk rate, as he fanned 129 and walked 27 in 85 innings. It caught the attention of talent evaluators and helped him move into the Top 100 late last season. He was also named Carolina League Pitcher of the Year.
The 21-year-old probably needs a couple of more years before he can help the Nationals at the Major League level. He hadn’t pitched above Class A before Sunday, and he still has two rungs of the minor league ladder to climb to get into position. That’s why MLB Pipeline has him as a 2027 MLB arrival, one year behind Susana.
But, with performances like this, Sykora’s time could be coming just a bit sooner. Staff ace MacKenzie Gore could use some young back-up.