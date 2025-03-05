Washington Nationals Rising Star Continues Impressive Spring Training
Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals made his third start of spring training Tuesday afternoon against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at CACTI Park in West Palm Beach, Fla.
He aimed to build off his first two scoreless outings, receiving a significant assist from Mother Nature in the form of a 20-30 mph wind blowing in from right field.
Despite the conditions, Irvin's performance was noteworthy as he continues to establish himself as one of the Nationals’ reliable starters. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking one in an efficient 56 pitches. The two base hits were hard-hit, but with the wind killing anything in the air, Irvin was able to pound the strike zone effectively.
Nationals manager Davey Martinez commended Irvin’s efficiency.
”Very efficient, he threw the ball really well," he said to reporters after the game, including MASN Sports. "He really did. What can you say when he gives you four innings, 56 pitches and still had a lot in the tank? So it was a good outing for him."
Irvin worked on key areas he believes he needs to improve for the next step in his development as a starter in 2025. He emphasized the importance of throwing his off-speed pitches for strikes, which would open the plate to help him put hitters away. Many hitters have laid off his breaking pitches, sitting on his fastball, which often puts them ahead in the count.
In 2024, hitters averaged .324 against Irvin’s two-seamer with an OPS of .894.
“I still want to emphasize throwing all my off-speed pitches for strikes,” Irvin said after the game. “I think that that's been a big emphasis of camp, and something I want to continue to work on. As for what we've done well, throwing off-speed pitches for strikes. It's the emphasis of camp and something that I want to continue to do really well, but getting ahead of hitters, too. I want to continue to do that.”
Irvin is also experimenting with a new slider, a pitch he didn’t utilize much in previous seasons, having thrown only nine in 2024 and none in 2023.
“It's something that has been really good at times. But the consistency is the name of the game,” Irvin said. “So getting the consistent shape on it, but also just consistently being able to throw it for strikes. It's been a good pitch so far. I'm really excited about where it's headed, but definitely still working on the confidence with that.”
Irvin has a fastball velocity between 92-94 mph, using both a four-seamer and a sinker. Improving his command of off-speed pitches will allow him to pitch more aggressively and utilize the movement of his fastball to secure early outs and maintain efficiency.
The Nats defense is expected to improve in 2025, which can only benefit a pitcher like Irvin. He is showing progress in his command and solidifying his role in the middle of the Nationals’ rotation as the season approaches.