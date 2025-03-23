Look: Nationals Release New City Connect Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
The Washington Nationals released their second iteration of their “City Connect” uniforms on Sunday.
The new uniforms replace the former City Connects, which debuted in 2022. Major League teams must wear them for at least three years before they can create and release a new set.
These new jerseys were released as part of a social media campaign, along with an in-person ceremony in Washington D.C. with Nats legend Ryan Zimmerman.
“These uniforms truly are for the people,” said Zimmerman per the Washington Times. “They represent how baseball has become a part of the fabric of the city, how the city’s energy runs through our veins.”
For the post, the Nationals had three of their top young stars wear the uniforms, hats and batting helmets — infielder CJ Abrams, outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
The jerseys are called “The Blueprint.” It features a white grid of Washington D.C’s iconic streets on the light blue jersey. On the chest is an interlocking “DC” logo that is meant to evoke the block W the Washington Senators wore in 1956. On the left sleeve is an arm patch with the Capitol Dome to celebrates the city’s architecture, with an inset of cherry blossoms. There is also mosaic detail on the jersey sleeve trim.
The cap features a block W with the outline of the Capitol Dome inside the block W, along with cherry blossoms along the edge of the dome and on either side of the dome. Under the bill of the hat is another rendering of the city grid.
The National also released a short video going through all of the detail in the jersey and hat.
The first City Connect jerseys, released in 2022, had become a fan favorite and featured a gray and pink design that prominently incorporated the District’s famed cherry blossoms.
The jerseys will make their in-game debut in the opening series of the regular season on Saturday. After that, they will be worn for Friday and Saturday home games. The Nationals are celebrating their 20th anniversary in Washington after the franchise moved from Montreal.
The franchise’s biggest accomplishment since moving from Montreal to D.C. is winning the 2019 World Series. The Nationals have not made the playoffs since but are hoping to make some noise in the National League East with a young, talented roster that is starting to come into its own.