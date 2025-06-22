LSU Coach Says Kade Anderson’s ‘Next Pitch’ Should be for Washington Nationals
LSU pitcher Kade Anderson put the Tigers one step closer to another national championship on Saturday.
Anderson, a left-hander, drew the start in Game 1 of the Men’s College World Series championship finals and he pitched like an ace against Coastal Carolina.
He threw a complete game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out 10 as the Tigers won, 1-0, to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
That is probably it for Anderson’s college career. He’s a draft-eligible underclassmen that many scouting sites like MLB Pipeline have listed among the top players for next month’s MLB draft. He also threw 130 pitches. With a professional career in the offing, LSU coach Jay Johnson isn’t likely to risk throwing Anderson again.
That means, most likely, Anderson’s next pitch will be for a Major League organization. Johnson is biased, but he knows where Anderson should go next month when he was asked during a postgame interview if Johnson should be the draft’s top pick.
“Yeah, you’re probably right,” Johnson said. “I mean, his next pitch should be for someplace in the Washington Nationals organization. It’s not close and they usually draft really well. He’s the best player in the country.”
If the Nationals — who hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — select Anderson, he would be their second LSU Tiger taken in the first round in three years. Washington selected LSU outfielder in the first round in 2023. He also led the Tigers to a national title.
His numbers across the board are brilliant. He is 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts. He took the ball in Game 1 of just about every weekend series for the Tigers. He struck out 180 and walked 35 in 119 innings.
He’s worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick, in Johnson’s opinion. If the Nats take Anderson, he would also be the second Tiger pitcher to go No. 1 overall in three years. The Pittsburgh Pirates took Paul Skenes No. 1 overall in 2023.
“He’s the best pitcher in college baseball,” Johnson said. “You know, we had the best pitcher [Paul Skenes] on the planet two years ago in a similar situation and I feel like Kade’s had a very similar season to that and that's how you get here. I'm really proud of him. I think the commonality between the two of them is the person, you know, the character, the toughness, the team-first attitude.”
The Nationals have been tied primarily to two players in mock drafts — Anderson and high school infielder Ethan Holliday, the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
