Washington Nationals Rising Star Prospect Records Massive Day in Triple-A
The Washington Nationals have one of the younger teams in Major League Baseball and in turn have one of the better farm systems as well.
A couple of years ago, they completely changed the status of their organization when they traded away homegrown superstar Juan Soto, but the return has been jaw-dropping to this point.
The three best players for the Nationals this season -- outfielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams, and ace pitcher MacKenzie Gore -- were all returned from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Soto, but they were not the only ones.
More News: Nationals Move Veteran Slugger to Red Sox in Proposed Deal by Former MLB Executive
Current Washington No. 11 prospect Robert Hassell III was also part of the package. Though he struggled mightily while making his big league debut this season, he seems to be figuring it out in Triple-A.
On Friday, Hassell III had perhaps the best game of his minor league career with Rochester:
The young outfielder blasted two home runs and recorded four hits, collecting four RBI in the process of a Red Wings victory over Lehigh Valley.
More News: What Are Nationals' NL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
On the season, Hassell III is now slashing .311/.361/.463 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 46 games in Triple-A.
Though it was only 21 games, Hassell III certainly did not look ready for the big leagues this season with a slash line of .218/.228/.269 with 21 strikeouts in that period.
More News: Elite Year From MacKenzie Gore Can't Lift Nationals in Latest Pitching Power Rankings
After being sent back down to Triple-A though, Hassell III seems to be making the necessary adjustments in order to prove he is capable of making a return to the Nationals at some point this season.
During a season which has proven to be a complete disaster for Washington, it looks like September call-ups will be in order.
More News: Nationals Fall in Farm System Rankings After Several Graduations
Hassell III has a chance to be included in that group, or potentially even earlier, if he can continue putting together games like he did on Friday.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.