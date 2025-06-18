Nationals Boss Backs Dave Martinez Despite Losing Streak, Questionable Comment
The Washington Nationals are in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
While nobody expected this young group to truly compete for a division title or even a spot in the playoffs this year, the hope was 2025 would usher in a new feeling of positivity surrounding this franchise that has largely been missing since this rebuilding effort began.
Unfortunately, despite there being massive leaps taken by some projected cornerstone players, more negative drama is at the forefront for the Nationals.
This time, it's a self-inflicted wound by veteran manager Dave Martinez when he wouldn't put any of the offensive blame on the coaching staff, indirectly calling out the players for the cold stretch Washington is going through.
Unsurprisingly, the players didn't take that too well, and now the Nationals have lost 10 games in a row.
General manager Mike Rizzo was asked about the possibility of firing Martinez, but in a response that was released by Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post, the long-time executive backed the skipper.
"This guy has proven through trials and tribulations that he can handle a roster. He can handle a veteran-laden team. And he's developing at the big-league level ... I think Davey still has the pulse of the clubhouse. He's a great clubhouse presence, and he's a calming presence. And I think that once we get through this thing and win a couple of games -- which we will -- that we can right the ship and continue progressing towards winning a championship, whenever that is. And I think that's where my feelings are right now," Rizzo said.
It's a bold statement on all fronts.
Not only is he putting his confidence behind Martinez, but he's also mentioning winning another championship, something that seems far ahead in the distant future.
It will be interesting to see how things progress for Washington during the remainder of this season.
Rizzo doesn't seem like he's going to fire Martinez during the year, and since everyone knows this is a rebuilding effort where the young players are going to be on the field more often, then the record at the end of the campaign likely won't be a determining factor in if Martinez is retained or not.
What will be a factor is how the clubhouse responds going forward.
With over half of a year remaining, that is a long time where plenty of things can happen.
If Martinez has the pulse of the clubhouse like Rizzo believes, then he should be able to get this thing turned around so they look more competitive like they were earlier in the season.
But if he doesn't, then a change might need to be made after all.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.