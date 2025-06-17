Washington Nationals May Have Missed Out on Rafael Devers Blockbuster Trade
The Washington Nationals are one of baseball's youngest teams, filled to the brim with young talent but still seemingly a ways away from competing as this season continues to be a slog.
There have been some serious bright spots which indicate optimism for the future of the organization, however there are still aspects missing from a team who hoped to get back to relevance this year.
Time and time again, the formula has been for a young team to potentially add a star from the outside in order to mesh with the homegrown talent and take the organization to the next level.
More News: 4 Best Fits for Nationals Veteran Nathaniel Lowe Ahead of Trade Deadline
While this still could be the case for Washington, they have missed out on one potential option who seemingly had the chance to be the veteran boost they are clearly in desperate need of.
Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants made a deal that was heard around all of baseball when Boston sent one of the most feared power hitters in the sport across the country to San Francisco in exchange for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, and two prospects.
More News: Nationals Reach New Low Getting Swept by Marlins, Put Early Fire Sale on Board
The Giants, who have been near the top of the standings and within the playoff picture all season long, get the bat they needed into their lineup while the Red Sox get pitching help.
It's worth at least asking whether or not the Nationals should have been involved in the sweepstakes for Devers which by all accounts caught a ton of teams by surprise.
More News: Nationals Veteran Set To Begin Rehab Assignment After Lengthy Absence
For one, though Devers has a long-term big contract, the $250 million he's owed over the next eight-plus seasons is starting to look a whole lot more reasonable with the way deals are going in this sport.
Washington absolutely could have fit this on the books, and there's a good chance a couple years down the line that this contract is seen as a bargain for the perennial All-Star.
Positionally, the Nationals hope Brady House is the long-term answer at the hot corner, but Devers could have slotted right into the DH or first base role and potentially moved back to third if things didn't work out with House.
More News: Brady House Will Decide if Washington Nationals Veteran Becomes Trade Bait
Devers could have been the exact injection of power this team needed to turn things around not just this season, but for nearly the next decade.
Alas, they instead miss out and have to watch him play for a different National League contender.
That certainly won't stop Washington fans from wondering what could have been.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.